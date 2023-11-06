Video
Home Business

BEPZA protests news on flexibility

Published : Monday, 6 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) in a statement  protested against a news item published in the Business Observer under  the headline "Govt prefers flexible rules to increase investment in 3 new EPZs," on November 2, 2023.

The BEPZA statement signed by BEPZA Acting Executive Director (Public Relations) ASM Anwar Parvez was issued on the same day immediately after publication of the news.

"The information published in the news is untrue, in some case misrepresented.  No statement or press release was issued by BEPZA on the matter and the report may mislead investors and other state agencies," the BEPZA statement said.

The relevant reporter of the Business Observer compiled the news following a press release forwarded via email by an entity "Bangla Patrika' attributing to BEPZA.

The press release was later found to be concocted.  We regret for publishing the unfounded news.




