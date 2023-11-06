Mercantile Bank holds anti-money laundering training virtually

Mercantile Bank PLC organised a virtual training on 'Prevention of Money Laundering and Combating Financing against Terrorism' recently, says a press release.A total number of 95 officials from various branches attended the online program. Shamim Ahmed, DMD and CAMLCO of the bank inaugurated the training.Shamim Ahmed in his opening remarks insisted that all employees and officers must abide by the relevant legislation and regulations regarding money laundering and combating financing against terrorism. Md. Mosaddek Hossain, SVP and DCAMLCO of the bank along with the faculties of MBTI conducted the virtual sessions. Javed Tariq, Principal of MBTI moderated the programme.