Aziz Khan gets Sher-e-Bangla Peace Awards

Muhammed Aziz Khan has been awarded the esteemed Sher-e-Bangla A. K. Fazlul Hoque Peace Award 2022 for his remarkable dedication and exceptional contributions to business as well as social work.On behalf of Muhammed Aziz Khan, his daughter Azeeza Aziz Khan, Director of Summit Group received the award from Muhiuddin Khan Alamgir MP Former Minister, Ministry of Home Affairs at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka on Friday, says a press release."Growing up, Sher-e-Bangla was our neighbour.When I was a boy, Sher-e-Bangla A K Fazlul Hoque and his son, late A.K. Faezul Hoque Babu Bhai, used to love me in abundance.I still cherish great memories, among them are learning to ride a bike in their home, Babu Bhai coaching me cricket and an incident where I almost died in their pond while trying to learn swimming.And last but not the least, witnessing the first dead body as a child, which was of Sher-e-Bangla.I am humbled to receive this award on the 150th birth anniversary of Sher-e-Bangla A K Fazlul Hoque." Stated Muhammed Aziz Khan, Chairman of Summit Group on the occasion of receiving the award.Faiyazul Huq Razu, grandson of Sher-e-Bangla and Chairman of Sher-e-Bangla Foundation observed, "The immense contributions of the Summit Group and particularly, its Chairman Muhammed Aziz Khan, a renowned Bangladeshi businessman and philanthropist, in the entire gamut of the energy sector of Bangladesh is highly appreciated and well recognised.The Sher-e-Bangla award to Summit Group's Chairman is in recognition of his relentless dedication to the economic growth and empowerment of a thriving Bangladesh."Among others R.A.M. Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury MP, President, Parliamentary Standing Committee on Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism, Syed Margub Morshed, Former Secretary, Ministry of Information, Justice MD. Nizamul Haque Nasim, Chairman, Bangladesh Press Council, Iqbal Mahmud, Advisor Sher-e-Bangla Research Council were also present.About Sher-e-Bangla A. K. Fazlul Hoque Peace Award: Sher-e-Bangla A. K. Fazlul Hoque Research Council organises this award every year to recognise outstanding leaders from several professions. This year, along with Muhammed Aziz Khan, a total 16 persons have been awarded in different categories.About Muhammed Aziz Khan: Muhammed Aziz Khan is the founder and Chairman of Summit Group, the largest infrastructure conglomerate in Bangladesh and employs over 6,000 people.Muhammed Aziz Khan has an MBA from the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), University of Dhaka.