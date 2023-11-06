BUP team champion in Marico entrepreneurship race

"Team Payback" from Bangladesh University of Professionals has emerged as the champion of the second season of Marico Bangladesh's flagship entrepreneurship and innovation competition "Over the Wall". The competition's winners were announced at its grand finale event.Team "Fast" from IBA, University of Dhaka secured the 1st runner-up position, and "Mind Crusaders", a combined team from Bangladesh University of Professionals and Independent University of Bangladesh, went on to become the 2nd runner-up of the competition, says a press release."Over the Wall" provides the students an opportunity to develop business ideas and a well-rounded business plan.Over The Wall has emerged as the largest campus competition in Bangladesh. The registration phase of "Over the Wall - Season 2" started earlier in August and 4200 students in 1550 teams from various universities participate in the second season this year.The initial round required the participants to test their cognitive capabilities in an online gamified assessment while round 2 called for participants to submit a business proposal and an elevator pitch of their innovative idea to disrupt the personal care industry 20 teams were selected for semi-finals.In the grand finale of the competition, the six finalist teams pitched their ideas to a panel of distinguished judges; Yasir Azman, CEO of Grameenphone Ltd; Geeteara Safiya Choudhury, Founder & Chairperson of AdComm; Deepal Abeywickrema, Managing Director of Nestlé Bangladesh PLC and Rajat Diwaker, Managing Director of Marico Bangladesh Ltd;"Innovation is at the core of all our endeavors at Marico Bangladesh Ltd.The remarkable talent and skills of the country's young students have been vividly showcased through Over the Wall - Season 2.Congratulations to the winning team; they will undoubtedly shape a brighter future for Bangladesh," stated Rajat Diwaker, the Managing Director of Marico Bangladesh during the event.