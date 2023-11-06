Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 6 November, 2023, 5:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Pvt sector credit growth at nearly 2-year low

Published : Monday, 6 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Business Correspondent

The private sector credit growth hit a 23-month low in September due to liquidity shortage and weak loan disbursement capacity of banks amid prevailing economic challenges.

According to Bangladesh Bank (BB) data, the private sector credit growth dropped to 9.69 per cent in September against 9.75 per cent in August. The growth in September was the lowest after October 2021 when it was at 9.44 per cent.

Bank loan disbursement to the private sector was Tk 15.13 lakh crore at the end of September. Bankers said private sector credit growth continued declining mainly due to liquidity shortage in the banking sector.

Increased dollar sales by Bangladesh Bank, sluggish deposit growth, a surge in non-performing loans (NPL) and accelerated cash withdrawals by clients in the wake of bank loan scams have all played a part in creating a liquidity shortage, they said.

Many banks are suffering from cash crisis and in recent months they have approached the central bank and other large banks to meet their cash demand for day-to-day operations, they said.

According to the central bank data, the amount of excess cash liquidity in banks dropped to Tk 7,821 crore in August from Tk 11,629 crore in June. The total distressed assets in the country's banking sector reached Tk 3,77,922 crore at the end of December 2022.

The volume of rescheduled loans in the banking sector soared to Tk 2,12,780 crore, while that of defaulted loans stood at Tk 1,20,656 crore and that of written off loans at Tk 44,493 crore as of December 2022.

Additionally, the total value of defaulted loans stuck in legal proceedings rose to Tk 2,07,361 crore, with the volume of non-performing loans climbing to Tk 1,31,620 crore as of March 2023.

Challenges such as high inflation, foreign exchange volatility, dollar shortage and energy crisis have reduced business activities, bankers said. They said economic uncertainties led businesses to hesitate in seeking bank loans.

The government and Bangladesh Bank have also strengthened monitoring and imposed restrictions on imports, which curbed business operations and thus reduced demand for credit, they said.

In addition, deposit growth was poor while banks' non-performing loans soared during the reporting period, which made it difficult for banks to disburse much loans, they said.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Rebate for GPStar clients at La Vista Rooftop Restaurant
Huawei hosts solar power installer workshop
Adani Enterprises posts 43pc rise in EBIDTA in H1 FY24
BEPZA protests news on flexibility
Walton boosts TV exports to Denmark, Ireland
UCB signs MoU with CPDL
IBBL holds board meeting
Mercantile Bank holds anti-money laundering training virtually


Latest News
Jubo League man hacked to death in N'ganj
Biden trails Trump in key states ahead of 2024 election: poll
UP chairman's wife found hanging in Patuakhali
AL candidate Pinku wins Lakshmipur-3 by-polls
AL's candidate wins Brahmanbaria-2 by-polls after 50 years
Gold price hits record high in history of country
Bangladesh take on Sri Lanka amid pollution concerns in Delhi
PM offers ziarat at Rawza Mubarak of Prophet (SM)
RAB arrests 40 over political violence
India stun South Africa with huge 243-run victory
Most Read News
Bus set ablaze in Banasree, driver's condition critical
2nd round blockade: 12 buses set on fire in 12 hrs
Two-day non-stop blockade begins
What are market power and syndicate in our country?
BNP leader Prince on three-day remand
Four buses set on fire at Bangla Motor, Mirpur and Banasree
A pioneer in climate movement gone, but not forgotten
PM off to Saudi Arabia
By-polls to Brahmanbaria-2, Laxmipur-3 constituencies to be held Sunday
Parked bus torched in Narayanganj
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft