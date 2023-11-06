Pvt sector credit growth at nearly 2-year low

The private sector credit growth hit a 23-month low in September due to liquidity shortage and weak loan disbursement capacity of banks amid prevailing economic challenges.According to Bangladesh Bank (BB) data, the private sector credit growth dropped to 9.69 per cent in September against 9.75 per cent in August. The growth in September was the lowest after October 2021 when it was at 9.44 per cent.Bank loan disbursement to the private sector was Tk 15.13 lakh crore at the end of September. Bankers said private sector credit growth continued declining mainly due to liquidity shortage in the banking sector.Increased dollar sales by Bangladesh Bank, sluggish deposit growth, a surge in non-performing loans (NPL) and accelerated cash withdrawals by clients in the wake of bank loan scams have all played a part in creating a liquidity shortage, they said.Many banks are suffering from cash crisis and in recent months they have approached the central bank and other large banks to meet their cash demand for day-to-day operations, they said.According to the central bank data, the amount of excess cash liquidity in banks dropped to Tk 7,821 crore in August from Tk 11,629 crore in June. The total distressed assets in the country's banking sector reached Tk 3,77,922 crore at the end of December 2022.The volume of rescheduled loans in the banking sector soared to Tk 2,12,780 crore, while that of defaulted loans stood at Tk 1,20,656 crore and that of written off loans at Tk 44,493 crore as of December 2022.Additionally, the total value of defaulted loans stuck in legal proceedings rose to Tk 2,07,361 crore, with the volume of non-performing loans climbing to Tk 1,31,620 crore as of March 2023.Challenges such as high inflation, foreign exchange volatility, dollar shortage and energy crisis have reduced business activities, bankers said. They said economic uncertainties led businesses to hesitate in seeking bank loans.The government and Bangladesh Bank have also strengthened monitoring and imposed restrictions on imports, which curbed business operations and thus reduced demand for credit, they said.In addition, deposit growth was poor while banks' non-performing loans soared during the reporting period, which made it difficult for banks to disburse much loans, they said.