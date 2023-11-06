Connectivity, common currency, trade corridor vital for growth

Speakers in two-day 14th South Asian Economic Summit (SAES) said regional connectivity, trade cooperation and liberal customs policy are needed alongside political stability for sustainable economic growth in this region.They said cooperation amongst the countries is more important for expanding trade and better regional economy growth than competition.They made the observations at the inaugural session of the summit, held in a Dhaka hotel on Saturday with the theme 'Reframing South Asian regional cooperation in the new context of national and global dimension.' The event ended on Sunday.Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhary MP was present at the opening session, as chief guest while Planning Minister MA Mannan was special guest. Professor Rehman Sobhan, presided over the event. Center for Policy Dialogue (CPD) organized the event.Among others, Dr P Nandalal Weerasinghe, governor, central bank of Sri Lanka; Dr Ishrat Husain, former governor, state Bank of Pakistan; Ambassador Durga Bhattarai, former foreign secretary, Nepal; Professor Sachin Chaturvedi, director general, Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS), India among others spoke on the occasion.Papers presented at the summit said South Asia accounts for only 4 percent of the world's surface area, yet the region is home to nearly 1.9 billion people, about one-fourth of global population (World Bank, 2023). It has the highest population density in the world.South Asia has been growing at a remarkable rate yet its persistent growth has slowed down for amog other things global recession followed by the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic.Most speakers laid emphasis on the burning issue that South Asia should build a proper economic corridor with efficient utilisation of its port infrastructure to gain the benefits of multi-modal transport in cross-border logistics, according to experts.They also stressed the need for leveraging policies and geopolitical issues to enhance economic growth and business activities in South Asia."Road connectivity and other necessary infrastructure has been built along Bangladesh-India border but neither side is enjoying the benefit for technical issues, such as inefficiencies in port handling and customs," said Selim Raihan, adding most of them are used as a showcase benefit.He said use of soft infrastructure such as port and customs, among other services should be strengthened. Raihan said planning and coordination should be aligned with regional or neighbouring countries to get its maximum benefit.Govind Raj Pokharel, former vice-chair of the National Planning Commission of Nepal, said they fast-tracked some infrastructure projects to connect certain Indian highways with Kathmandu. However, they are yet to get any benefit."Even SAARC has become dysfunctional due to a lack of coordination among member countries and so, nobody can benefit from it," he added.Dushni Weerakoon, from Sri Lanka said they have developed a number of eye-catching infrastructures but are yet to enjoy the expected benefit.Prabir De, a professor of Research and Information System for Developing Countries in India, believes Bangladesh and India have developed road, rail, river and air connectivity that can bring a lot of benefit to countries.He said the newly established link between Sabroom in India and Ramgarh in Bangladesh is a new gateway Prabir however suggested Bangladesh should utilise the cargo handling facility of Delhi airport.At a session on common currency speakers said South Asia is not yet ready for common currency. Trade integration and investment, increased mobility and people-to-people connectivity is slow though it will provide the incentive for monetary cooperation in the region.South Asia is still least integrated in terms of trade, said Zahid Hussain, former lead economist at The World Bank, Bangladesh.He said Intra-regional trade accounts for 5 percent of South Asia's total trade whereas the share of intra-regional trade in Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) is 25 percent, he said.He said there is a lot of barrier to mobility, besides on way to use common currency. He cited non-tariff barriers, complicated visa policies and rigid bureaucracies. "There is high sensitivity to national sovereignty to go for a common currency, he said.Several countries have taken steps to reduce dependence on US dollar and Bangladesh also took bilateral initiatives to settle trade in Chinese yuan and Indian rupee in 2022 and 2023, Hussain said.However, the response with regard to trade in rupee is muted while exporters in China prefer receiving payments in dollars, euro and pound sterling, he said.