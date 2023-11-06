Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 6 November, 2023, 5:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Denmark to set up offshore wind power project in BD

Published : Monday, 6 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89
Business Correspondent

Denmark's green investment proposal valued at $1.3 billion for developing Bangladesh's first 500 MW utility-scale offshore wind energy project has received a nod in principle from the government to carry out a detailed feasibility study.

At the same time, it has also received approval to implement the first phase of development with (site) exclusivity in the next 3 years, said a press release.

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), and Copenhagen Offshore Partners (COP) in association with Bangladesh's Summit Group submitted the foreign direct investment (FDI) proposal in July this year.

The proposed project site is located in the offshore of Cox's Bazar district. When functional, the 500 MW (installed) wind energy project would generate electricity which will be supplied directly to the national grid via an onshore substation to homes and businesses.

This offshore wind project in particular presents a unique opportunity for the country to maximise the utilisation of its coastal resources, supporting the development of the blue economy.

With the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) projecting an annual requirement of  $1.7 billion in funding for the green transition, this multibillion-dollar proposal from Summit, CIP and COP may kickstart a new wave of foreign and domestic investments, driving Bangladesh towards a truly climate prosperous future.

Once implemented, this offshore wind project will be the first of its kind in Bangladesh - and possibly in South Asia, enabling a technology transfer that would accelerate the learning curve for a nascent industry and reduce technological barriers to entry for future projects.

The preliminary study findings suggest that hundreds of direct and indirect jobs would be created during the construction phase, in addition to dozens of high-skilled permanent positions for the 30-year operational phase of the project.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Rebate for GPStar clients at La Vista Rooftop Restaurant
Huawei hosts solar power installer workshop
Adani Enterprises posts 43pc rise in EBIDTA in H1 FY24
BEPZA protests news on flexibility
Walton boosts TV exports to Denmark, Ireland
UCB signs MoU with CPDL
IBBL holds board meeting
Mercantile Bank holds anti-money laundering training virtually


Latest News
Jubo League man hacked to death in N'ganj
Biden trails Trump in key states ahead of 2024 election: poll
UP chairman's wife found hanging in Patuakhali
AL candidate Pinku wins Lakshmipur-3 by-polls
AL's candidate wins Brahmanbaria-2 by-polls after 50 years
Gold price hits record high in history of country
Bangladesh take on Sri Lanka amid pollution concerns in Delhi
PM offers ziarat at Rawza Mubarak of Prophet (SM)
RAB arrests 40 over political violence
India stun South Africa with huge 243-run victory
Most Read News
Bus set ablaze in Banasree, driver's condition critical
2nd round blockade: 12 buses set on fire in 12 hrs
Two-day non-stop blockade begins
What are market power and syndicate in our country?
BNP leader Prince on three-day remand
Four buses set on fire at Bangla Motor, Mirpur and Banasree
A pioneer in climate movement gone, but not forgotten
PM off to Saudi Arabia
By-polls to Brahmanbaria-2, Laxmipur-3 constituencies to be held Sunday
Parked bus torched in Narayanganj
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft