Momen attends Unimart outlet opening in Sylhet

Unimart, the premium superstore in Bangladesh and a subsidiary of the United Group launched its first flagship outlet outside Dhaka at Ambarkhana Point in Sylhet, with an impressive ceremony attended by Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr. AK Abdul Momen.The ceremony held on Saturday was also attended by United Group Chairman and Managing Director Moinuddin Hasan Rashid, and CEO of Unimart Murtoza Zaman, among other, says a press release.This purpose-built shopping destination offers all its popular brands under one roof - Unimart, Chef's Table, Crisp, Indulge, and the pharmacy chain Well Being.This one-stop destination covering about 100,000 square feet and located in the heart of the Sylhet city will offer the signature quality assurance of Unimart with a wide range of local and imported products.A number of leading lifestyle brands will be present in the outlet. Chef's Table, the game-changing food destination, is bringing local and international brands under the same roof for a great food adventure. An exciting kids' zone is nestled in the project to entertain the little stars.