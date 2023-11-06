Video
Clients fewer in banks, FIs amid opposition blockade

Published : Monday, 6 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 104
Business Correspondent

On Sunday-the first working day of the week, banks and financial institutions (FIs) in the city and particularly at city business hub Motijheel commercial area witnessed a noticeable decrease in the number of customers at banks' counters, as the anti-government parties begin a second spell of two-daylong nationwide blockade.

Many service counters were found empty with majority of visitors appearing only for urgent withdrawal or deposit transactions. The trend was the same at public and private bank counters. Gathering at government offices was also minimal.

A visit to city banking hub shows that nearly half of the service counters at various bank branches at  Motijheel commercial area were either empty or with few customers where bankers were found engaged in gossiping.

None came to the banks without urgent need. Notably, withdrawals surpassed deposits until noon in most bank branches.

One bank customer, while talking with this correspondent said he needed funds to purchase raw materials for his factory, as demand for his products was increasing with the onset of winter.

Despite the risks with withdrawing money in unusual environment, he ventured to bank counter mainly due to urgent business needs.

A senior official of a government financial institution said money withdrawals outnumbered deposits since the morning. Many individuals were coming to withdraw money to meet household liability, paying employee and buying new products.

He said the number of customers were fewer in the afternoon. All service counters were open but customers were conspicuously absent.

The second phase of the 48-hour blockade, called by BNP-Jamaat and like-minded parties, commenced early on Sunday. As a result public transport was limited on the roads, leading to an increased reliance on rickshaws and motorcycles.
 
The reduced presence of pedestrians indicated that people were venturing out only for essential reasons, and the majority of those seen were office-goers.




