Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 5 November, 2023, 1:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

EC to brief Prez about upcoming polls on Nov 9

Published : Sunday, 5 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

The Election Commission is set to meet with President Md Shahabuddin on Nov 9 to provide an update on the preparations for the 12th national parliamentary election.

The meeting holds great significance, typically occurring before the election schedule is officially announced.

The election regulator had previously indicated its intention to meet with the president during this week, although a specific date had not been set.

"The EC sought an appointment with the president after the 90-day countdown for the election began. The appointment was confirmed for Nov 9," Riyaz Uddin, an aide to Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal, said on Saturday.    �bdnews24.com

The lead-up to the election has been marred by disputes over the electoral process, resulting in violent clashes and deaths during the BNP and like-minded groups' strike and blockade programmes.

The opposition groups have also announced their intention to boycott the polls unless their demand for a caretaker government during the election is met.

However, the Election Commission has maintained that fulfilling this demand falls beyond its jurisdiction, as its constitutional responsibility is to conduct elections.

The current constitutional framework lacks a clear provision for an election-time government. In practice, elections are conducted under the administration of the ruling government.

Although Parliament does not need to be dissolved before the election, the legislature ceases its usual activities once the 90-day countdown to the polls begins.

As the first session of the 11th Parliament convened on Jan 30, 2019, the 90-day countdown for the elections began on Nov 1, with the obligation to hold the vote by Jan 29.

The EC has announced plans to hold the polls in the first week of January, though it was later suggested that the vote might be scheduled for the end of December.

The final date will be determined following the announcement of the schedule. There are indications that the schedule may be unveiled in the second week of this month. --bdnews24.com




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


RMG sector plagued with many challenges: Report
EC to brief Prez about upcoming polls on Nov 9
Israel presses Gaza offensive despite US call for 'pause'
Dawn-to-dusk hartal in Ctg today
BNP-led opposition’s 48-hr blockade begins today
Four buses set on fire in city, no casualty reported
BD attractive country for business, investment
BNP, 17 other parties stay away from EC dialogue


Latest News
Two-day non-stop blockade begins today
By-polls to Brahmanbaria-2, Laxmipur-3 constituencies to be held Sunday
BNP leader Emran Saleh Prince arrested
Awami League will surely win next election: PM
17 parties including BNP stay away from EC's dialogue
Discourse on 'Role of Economics in Human Lives' held in Dhaka
Now bus set on fire in Gulistan
Australia knock England out with 33-run victory
BNP leaders go into hiding after threatening to topple govt: Quader
One killed, 15 injured as bus, truck collide in Madaripur
Most Read News
PM opens metro rail's Agargaon-Motijheel section
Four buses set on fire in Dhaka ahead of opposition's 48-hr blockade
Make marginalised people aware of our legal aid programmes
EC's meeting with president deferred to Nov 9
119 killed, over 100 injured in Nepal earthquake: police
Son kills mother for drug money
Israel strikes ambulance in Gaza City, many reported killed
Pregnant woman, daughter killed in Ctg road crash
Couple among 5 family members burnt in N'ganj gas cylinder blast
EC starts day-long discussion with political parties
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft