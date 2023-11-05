EC to brief Prez about upcoming polls on Nov 9

The Election Commission is set to meet with President Md Shahabuddin on Nov 9 to provide an update on the preparations for the 12th national parliamentary election.The meeting holds great significance, typically occurring before the election schedule is officially announced.The election regulator had previously indicated its intention to meet with the president during this week, although a specific date had not been set."The EC sought an appointment with the president after the 90-day countdown for the election began. The appointment was confirmed for Nov 9," Riyaz Uddin, an aide to Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal, said on Saturday. �bdnews24.comThe lead-up to the election has been marred by disputes over the electoral process, resulting in violent clashes and deaths during the BNP and like-minded groups' strike and blockade programmes.The opposition groups have also announced their intention to boycott the polls unless their demand for a caretaker government during the election is met.However, the Election Commission has maintained that fulfilling this demand falls beyond its jurisdiction, as its constitutional responsibility is to conduct elections.The current constitutional framework lacks a clear provision for an election-time government. In practice, elections are conducted under the administration of the ruling government.Although Parliament does not need to be dissolved before the election, the legislature ceases its usual activities once the 90-day countdown to the polls begins.As the first session of the 11th Parliament convened on Jan 30, 2019, the 90-day countdown for the elections began on Nov 1, with the obligation to hold the vote by Jan 29.The EC has announced plans to hold the polls in the first week of January, though it was later suggested that the vote might be scheduled for the end of December.The final date will be determined following the announcement of the schedule. There are indications that the schedule may be unveiled in the second week of this month. --bdnews24.com