Dawn-to-dusk hartal in Ctg today

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 4: BNP on Saturday called a dawn-to-dusk hartal in Chattogram for Sunday in protest against the arrest of the party's standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury from his Dhaka residence.A press release was issued in this regard on Saturday.Md Idris Ali, office coordinator of the city unit BNP, said Chattogram metropolitan, north and south district units of BNP called for the daylong hartal protesting the arrest of Amir Khasru, also a former minister.The party's leaders and activists were urged to observe the hartal peacefully, said the release.Ambulance, vehicles carrying newspapers, journalists and fire service will remain out of purview of the hartal, it said.The hartal will be enforced along with the two-day countrywide blockade set to begin from 6:00 am on Sunday.BNP's Vice-Chairmen Abdullah Al Noman, Mir Md Nasir Uddin, chairperson's advisors Golam Akbar Khandaker, SM Fazlul Hoque, central committee's Organising Secretary Mahbubur Rahman Shamim and city unit BNP Convenor Dr Shahadat Hossain, among others, urged the party activists to observe the hartal peacefully.Early Friday, a team of Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police detained Amir Khasru from his Gulshan residence in the capital.Later, he was shown arrested in police constable Aminul Islam murder case filed with Paltan police station.The constable sustained severe injuries in clashes with BNP men during the October 28 grand rally in Dhaka. Later he died.A Dhaka court on Friday placed the BNP leader on a six-day remand in the case. �UNB