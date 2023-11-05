Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 5 November, 2023, 1:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BNP-led opposition’s 48-hr blockade begins today

Published : Sunday, 5 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

The BNP and like-minded opposition parties are set to enforce another nationwide blockade of road, rail and waterways for 48 hours from Sunday morning to mount pressure on the Awami League regime to quit and pave the way for the next election under a non-party neutral administration.

The blockade will begin at 6am Sunday and end at 6am Tuesday across the country.

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami will also enforce a 48-hour blockade simultaneously, demanding the current government's resignation and installation of a non-party neutral administration to oversee the 12th parliamentary election.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi called upon the country's people along with BNP supporters to observe the programme spontaneously to make it successful.

Vehicles of the newspapers or media, ambulances and vehicles transporting oxygen cylinders and medicines will remain out of the purview of the three-day blockade.

Apart from BNP and Jamaat, the 12-party alliance, Jatiyatabadi Samamona Jote, Ganatantra Mancha, LDP, Gonoforum and People's Party, Gonotantrik Bam Oikya, Gono Odhikar Parishad Labour Party and NDM will also observe the blockade programme separately.

Ambulances, vehicles carrying newspapers, journalists and fire service will remain out of the purview of the hartal which will begin at 6:00 am.

Earlier the opposition parties observed a day-long hartal on October 29 and a three-day blockade from Oct 31 to November 2 demanding their one-point demand and protesting the attacks on its October 28 rally by police.

At least three people died amid sporadic incidents of clashes, arson attacks and arrests during the hartal.

The three-day countrywide blockade was also marked by clashes and widespread incidents of torching and vandalising vehicles that left four people killed.

In the wake of that political violence, the Naya Paltan central office of the BNP remained locked with the deployment of a huge number of police in the area.    �UNB




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


RMG sector plagued with many challenges: Report
EC to brief Prez about upcoming polls on Nov 9
Israel presses Gaza offensive despite US call for 'pause'
Dawn-to-dusk hartal in Ctg today
BNP-led opposition’s 48-hr blockade begins today
Four buses set on fire in city, no casualty reported
BD attractive country for business, investment
BNP, 17 other parties stay away from EC dialogue


Latest News
Two-day non-stop blockade begins today
By-polls to Brahmanbaria-2, Laxmipur-3 constituencies to be held Sunday
BNP leader Emran Saleh Prince arrested
Awami League will surely win next election: PM
17 parties including BNP stay away from EC's dialogue
Discourse on 'Role of Economics in Human Lives' held in Dhaka
Now bus set on fire in Gulistan
Australia knock England out with 33-run victory
BNP leaders go into hiding after threatening to topple govt: Quader
One killed, 15 injured as bus, truck collide in Madaripur
Most Read News
PM opens metro rail's Agargaon-Motijheel section
Four buses set on fire in Dhaka ahead of opposition's 48-hr blockade
Make marginalised people aware of our legal aid programmes
EC's meeting with president deferred to Nov 9
119 killed, over 100 injured in Nepal earthquake: police
Son kills mother for drug money
Israel strikes ambulance in Gaza City, many reported killed
Pregnant woman, daughter killed in Ctg road crash
Couple among 5 family members burnt in N'ganj gas cylinder blast
EC starts day-long discussion with political parties
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft