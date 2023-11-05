Four buses set on fire in city, no casualty reported

Miscreants set fire on four buses at New Market, Elephant Road, Sayedabad and Gulistan areas of the city on Saturday evening.No casualties were, however, reported.Fire Service and Civil Defence Control Room, officer Rozina Islam told the media that a Link Paribahan passenger bus from Mirpur was set on fire opposite Gausia Market Gate-4 around 7:30pm. Two firefighting units rushed to the spot and doused the flame.Besides, a staff bus of the Green University was torched around 7:35pm near the Multiplan City Centre at Elephant Road.Getting information, two firefighting units rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control, added Rozina.Rozina said no causalities were reported immediately following the two arson attacks.Beside a long distance passenger bus of Manjil Express was set alight at Gulistan at 9:30pm on Saturday.The BNP and like-minded opposition parties called another nationwide blockade of roads, rail and waterways for 48 hours starting Sunday morning to mount pressure on the Awami League government to quit and pave the way for the next election under a non-party neutral administration.