BD attractive country for business, investment

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Chairman Shibli Rubaiyat-ul-Islam said the European Union needs cooperation to transform Bangladesh into a smart Bangladesh and Bangladesh wants trade partnership and investment rather than aid and loans.Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) and Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) jointly organized a summit titled 'The Rise of Bengal Tiger: Potentials of Trade and Investment among Bangladesh and the U Countries' in Brussels, Belgium on Friday.Earlier, 'Bangladesh Investment Summit' is being organized continuously in different countries of the world in order to highlight the capital market of Bangladesh and investment opportunities in Bangladesh to the global investors.Following this, the summit was organized in Brussels, Belgium, the main agenda of which was to present Bangladesh as an attractive, easy and profitable country for business expansion and foreign investment to the investors and businessmen of Belgium and European Union countries.Mahbub Hasan Saleh, Ambassador of Bangladesh to Belgium gave a welcome speech at the beginning of the programme. After the welcome speech, a video was shown on the economic development of Bangladesh.Peteris Ustubos, Director of the European Commission's Directorate-General for International Partnerships for the Middle East, Asia and the Pacific, spoke at the event.BSEC Chairman Prof Shibli Rubaiyat-ul-Islam gave a presentation titled '50 Years of Bangladesh: The Rise of Bengal Tiger' on the occasion.He highlighted the diplomatic and commercial relations and mutual cooperation between Belgium and the European Union with Bangladesh.He mentioned Bangladesh's strategically important and advantageous location in South Asia geopolitically and mentioned the potential of Bangladesh's vibrant human resources. In recent times, the global macro and economic indicators such as high rate of GDP growth, reduction of poverty, reduction of child mortality, increase in food production, increase in women's participation in the workplace, large domestic market, demographic dividend, skilled manpower, political stability, etc. show the increasing progress of Bangladesh's economy. Discussed various aspects of development and possibilities.He said, "The strong and promising position of Bangladesh's capital market compared to neighbouring countries and sought the cooperation of all concerned by mentioning the steps taken by BSEC for continuous development to make the capital market the main source of long-term financing."He also highlighted the advantageous aspects of investment in Bangladesh and urged them to choose Bangladesh for investment and become partners in the development progress of Bangladesh.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's video message was shown during the summit. In a video message, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina thanked all those who participated in the summit jointly organized by BSEC and BIDA.She mentioned Bangladesh's cordial bilateral relations and cooperation with Belgium and the European Union.She highlighted various aspects of economic and infrastructural development of Bangladesh in recent times.She said that in just 15 years, Bangladesh has turned from a US$70 billion economy to a $465 billion economy and Bangladesh is on the way to become a developed-smart country with a trillion dollar economy.She said Bangladesh has good opportunities to become a trading hub or trade centre which is undergoing rapid industrialization.Besides, she called for business expansion and investment in Bangladesh's potential and important sectors including ready-made garments, leather products, pharmaceuticals, technology, energy and agriculture, and offered investors from Belgium and European Union countries to invest in special economic zones built in Bangladesh.A panel discussion on 'Trade and Investment Opportunities in Bangladesh' was held during the summit. Ambassador Mahbub Hasan Saleh, Secretary of Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry Mokammel Hossain, Vice Chairman of 'Central Depository Bangladesh Ltd (CDBL)' AKM Nurul Fazal Bulbul, 'Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority (BEZA)' participated in the panel discussion. Its Executive Chairman is Sheikh Yusuf Harun.In the panel discussion, the panelists highlighted the opportunities and possibilities of business and investment in various sectors of Bangladesh.Edwards Boomsteins, Head of Asia and Pacific Division of the European Investment Bank (EIB) spoke as guest of honour at the event.Also, Executive Chairman of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) Lokman Hossain Mia and Managing Director of ACI Ltd and Honorary Consul of Belgium Arif Daula spoke on the occasion.4 sessions were held in the organized summit. The sessions held are Session-1: Advancing with textile and leather products, Session-2: Agriculture and Agro-processing, Session-3: Towards Smart Bangladesh, Session-4: Accelerating investment and trade - for the expansion of Bangladesh's business and economy. Opportunities and possibilities and various aspects of building a developed Bangladesh were discussed.As a result of organizing this successful summit in Brussels, Belgium, the participation of foreign and expatriate investors in the country's capital market will increase and the experts present expressed hope that a large amount of foreign investment will come to Bangladesh.