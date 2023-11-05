CEC holds dialogue with 26 parties

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal said on Saturday, "We have no capability and mandate to resolve the country's political crisis. We urged BNP to participate in the general election."He said it at a press briefing after holding dialogue with registered political parties.Main opposition BNP did not participate in the dialogue.Out of 44 registered political parties, 26 participated and 18 did not.Speaking about the absent parties, Awal said, "Some of the parties might have skipped due to the time constraints. If they wish, we will try to sit and listen to them.""As the election is two months away, the Election Commission has to move fast," he said."We want to communicate with everyone. We want to inform everyone about the preparations we have made, because political parties are the main stakeholders in democratic governance and elections."He said that, the electoral environment was discussed with the political parties.The dialogue with ruling Aami League over, its Presidium Member Lt Col (Retd) Farooq Khan, told reporters, "Our government will help the Election Commission in holding free and fair elections.Regarding participation of BNP, Farook Khan said, "It is not written anywhere that the election must be held with BNP.""It is a shame that none was present at BNP office to receive Election Commission's invitation. Why don't they stay at their office?" asked Farook.He said, "Parties that do not have public support will not participate in election.""The EC briefed us on the legislative situation. We hope there will be a fair election. We believe that the voters will go to the polling stations and cast their votes," said Farrok"We think there environment for a fair election environment. It will be even better in the future," said Farook KhanActing Secretary General of National Democratic Movement Mominul Alam said, "It will only be possible for angels to take part in the polls by facing the cadres of Awami League.""The current political situation is not conducive for holding far election. Participating in such elections is consciously drinking poison, " said Mominul Alam.Chairman of Islamic Front Bangladesh Syed Bahadur Shah said, "The people of Bangladesh do not want to see farcical elections like the ones held in 2014 and 2018. We want free, fair and impartial election. If the next election is held like 2018, the Islamic Front Bangladesh will boycott it."President of Bangladesh Congress Kazi Rezaul Hossain said, "Polling stations should be free from party influence. I have proposed to ensure security of candidates and voters and installing CCTV cameras in polling stations."General Secretary of Insaniyat Biplon Raihan Rahba said, "The election should be conducted under the overall supervision of the army. Let the election time government be formed. CCTV cameras should also be installed in all polling stations.Arrangements should be made to ensure that journalists can freely go to every centre to collect news."General Secretary of Gonoforum Dr Md Mizanur Rahman said, "The truth is that there is no environment for holding free, fair and impartial election. The timing of election schedule announcement coincided with ruling Awami League activists openly assaulting opposition leaders and activists at their rally.""The administration blatantly interfered with the opposition's democratic right to assemble. We have doubts about free and fair election," he said.President of Bangladesh National Awami Party (NAP) Ivy Ahmed said, "As the international community is observing the upcoming election, the responsibility of the Election Commission would much greater than other elections.""I asked the Chief Election Commissioner whether there is a favourable environment for election, in response, he said, there is not a completely favourable environment far.Even if the environment is not favourable, we have to hold the election said the Chief Election Commissioner," he added.Bangladesh Jatiya Party, Liberal Democrat Party, Kalyan Party, Communist Party Bangladesh, Bangladesh Muslim League and Khelafat Majlish abstained.