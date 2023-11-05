157 killed in earthquake in Nepal

Kathmandu, Nov 4: An earthquake of local magnitude 6.4 occurred on Friday around Ramidanda in Jajarkot district at 23:47 (1802 GMT), Nepal's National Seismological Centre said.Jajarkot is about 500 km (310 miles) west of the capital Kathmandu. There were no immediate details of any damage.The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) pegged the earthquake at a magnitude of 6.2, at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles).The earthquake shook buildings in New Delhi, according to Reuters' witnesses.Rescue workers in Nepal began digging through the rubble of collapsed houses with their bare hands on Saturday, searching for survivors after the country's worst earthquake in eight years killed 157 people and shook buildings as far away as New Delhi.The quake struck the Jajarkot region in the west of the Himalayan nation at 11:47 p.m. (1802 GMT) on Friday with a 6.4 magnitude, Nepal's National Seismological Centre said. The German Research Centre for Geosciences measured it at 5.7 and the U.S. Geological Survey at 5.6.Officials fear the death toll could rise as first responders had reached the hilly area near the epicentre, some 500 km (300 miles) west of the capital Kathmandu, only early on Saturday and began searching for survivors."The number of injured could be in the hundreds and the deaths could go up as well," Jajarkot district official Harish Chandra Sharma told Reuters by phone. �Reuters