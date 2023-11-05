PM opens Metrorail service from Agargaon to Motijheel

Along with the inauguration of the south section-from Agargaon to Motijheel-of the MRT Line 6 the groundbreaking of the northern section of Dhaka Metro Line 5 was also kicked off on Saturday.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday laid the foundation stone of construction work of the northern section of Dhaka Metro Line 5 in the inauguration ceremony of MRT-6 line.The MRT Line 6 will ensure a significant advance in enhancing the urban transportation of Dhaka and offering a more comfortable commuting experience to capital's residents.Construction work of the Dhaka Metro Line 5 North - from Badda to Hemayetpur in Savar - is an underground metro that crosses the center of Dhaka from east to west. It follows Line-1, the first underground metro in the country.Total cost of Dhaka Metro Line 5 would be approximately 566 billion Japanese Yen (Tk 41,622 crore) and it's expected that more than 60 per cent of the total cost will be covered by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) (Official Development Assistance) ODA Loans.Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, Road Transport and Highways Secretary ABM Amin Ullah Nuri, Managing Director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd MAN. Siddique, Director General for International Affairs of Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism Tanaka Yuki, Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori, and Chief Representative of JICA Bangladesh Ichiguchi Tomohide attended the function.JICA has financed the construction of Dhaka Metro Line 6, Line 5 (northern route) and Line-1 under the Official Development Assistance Loans (ODA Loans) to Bangladesh.The total cost of the Dhaka Metro Line 6 is approximately JPY435 billion and JPY256 billion will be covered by JICA ODA Loans.Initially inaugurated on December 28, 2022 as the country's first urban rapid railway, Dhaka Metro Line 6 was operating 9 stations between Uttara North and Agargaon.The metro has already turned into a popular transport system that carries nearly one lakh citizens daily.After inauguration of the Dhaka Metro Line 6, three more stations will be operational-the Famgate, Bangladesh Secretariat and Motijheel. Later, five more stations-Jatiya Sangsad, Karwan Bazar, Shahbagh, Dhaka University and Kamalapur-will start operation gradually.The South section will enhance connectivity between Agargaon and Motijheel, establishing a crucial route connecting prominent institutions such as Dhaka University and Bangladesh Secretariat located in the centre of Dhaka.With the opening of the South section, nearly the entire stretch of Line 6 will be operational and the travel time between Uttara to Motijheel will be reduced to less than 40 minutes, which usually takes more than 2 hours by car.Ichiguchi Tomohide, Chief Representative of JICA Bangladesh, said, "Dhaka Metro aims to alleviate traffic congestion in Dhaka and significantly transforms the life of ordinary people in the capital."The expansion of Dhaka Metro exemplifies the ongoing commitment to developing urban transport in Dhaka and the enhancement of the collaboration between Bangladesh and Japan.Through the inauguration of the south section, Dhaka's citizens will enjoy more efficient and comfortable transportation, marking a significant step towards a sustainable development of Bangladesh, he added.