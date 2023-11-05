BNP leaders go into hiding after threatening to topple govt: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Saturday said the BNP leaders themselves have gone into hiding in "cave" after posing a threat to topple the government."BNP announced that Sheikh Hasina's government won't be found after October 28. How brave men they are! Now they are not found anywhere. Rizvi (BNP leader) went into hiding in a cave. He is holding press conference from a cave now," he said.Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, was addressing the AL's Dhaka divisional rally in the city's Arambagh intersection.Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addressed it as the chief guest after opening the second phase of the much-anticipated Metro Rail service on the Agargaon-Motijheel section.Referring to BNP, Quader said BNP means 'fake' as it always appears with fake stories like 'Biden's adviser'.AL will again defeat this fake and evil force in the next general election, he hoped. �BSS