If people are your strength, resign, take part in polls under neutral govt: Rizvi to PM

The country's embattled opposition party, the BNP, on Saturday alleged the government has created an appalling situation in the country to try and eliminate their political opponents through the use of force - precisely copying the brutality and misrule of the Pakistani occupation force of 1971.Speaking at a virtual press briefing, the party's senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi alleged the government has launched a drive to arrest the BNP's "top to union-level" leaders and workers, with the aim of holding another lopsided election."Sheikh Hasina plans to obliterate BNP by force. A terrible situation similar to 1971 is now prevailing in Bangladesh.The Awami League government is exactly copying the cruelty and misrule of the occupation forces of 1971. Awami League is now holding 'peace' rallies like the (pro-Pakistani) 'peace' committees of 1971," he said.The BNP leader said the Pakistani occupation forces took away the family members when they did not find the freedom fighters in their houses during the Liberation War in 1971."Today's 'Awami' police is following that example. If the son is not found, his brother is taken away, if the brother is not found, his father is taken away. We have to receive such inhuman news constantly from all over the country," he said.Rizvi said the nation is now witnessing new models of fictitious cases. A Jubo Dal leader, identified by Rizvi as Mamun, was implicated in a case for hurling a crude bomb in Barishal after he had been arrested from Dhaka.Another BNP leader, Kankan, was implicated in a case for throwing a petrol bomb at a truck, while he was in jail implicated in a separate case. "You will see these things coming up in the newspapers.We often see and hear the news about these funny stories and jokes in the media.," Rizvi said.The BNP leader said their party leaders and activists are being repressed and harassed by being named and accused in 'ridiculous' cases. �UNB