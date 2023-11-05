Video
latest
Home Back Page

PM likely to inaugurate Ghorashal-Palash Fertilizer Factory on Nov 12

Published : Sunday, 5 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Staff Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to inaugurate the newly constructed 'Ghorashal-Palash Urea Fertilizer Factory' in Palash upazila of Narsingdi district on November 12.

While inspected the overall preparatory activities on the occasion at the factory premises, Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun disclosed this.

Local lawmaker Dr Anwarul Ashraf Khan, Senior Secretary of Industries Ministry Zakia Sultana, Chairman of BCIC Syedur Rahman and Additional Secretary of Industries Ministry SM Alamgir, among others, spoke on the occasion.

According to the Industries Ministry officials, the construction work of Ghorashal-Palash Urea Fertilizer Factory in Narsingdi district started in October 2018. The construction work of the project has been completed at a cost of Tk15,500 crore.

Its annual fertilizer production capacity is estimated at 9.24 lakh metric tons. It will help in meeting the domestic demand for urea fertilizers and ensuring availability of fertilizer to the farmers at affordable prices to ensure food security.

Nurul Majid said, "With the implementation of Ghorashal-Palash Urea Fertilizer Plant Project, the largest fertilizer factory in Bangladesh is being established, which will play a big role in Bangladesh's progress.

Establishment of the new fertilizer plant will save a huge amount of foreign exchange as well as reduce dependence on fertilizer imports, increase self-sufficiency in agriculture and create job opportunities in the country, he added.




