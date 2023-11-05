No trial run, PM to open Nov 11

Ctg-Cox's Bazar Rail LinkCHATTOGRAM, Nov 4: The Bangladesh Railway authority has cancelled the trial run of train from Chattogram to Cox's Bazar. It was scheduled to be held on November 7.The train service will now be inaugurated directly from Cox's Bazar by the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on November 11, said Project Director Muhammad Sabuktagin.He also confirmed that the passenger train on the route would directly run from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar daily from December 1. From the very beginning, only one train will run from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar, he said.According to schedule of BR, one train starting from Dhaka at 10.30 pm will reach Cox's Bazar at 6.40 am with stopover at Airport and Chattogram Station. Then the same train starting from Cox's Bazar at 1 pm will reach Dhaka at 9.10 pm.Meanwhile, the 101km long railway track linking works of the much expected rail line of Dohazari-Cox's Bazar have been completed on October 9.The services will run with high-quality coaches for tourists in Cox's Bazar. A new project has been taken to implement this and 54 coaches will be purchased under this project, which is designed with wide windows, sources said.The project includes eight stations along the 101-km railway line at Satkania, Lohagara, Chakaria, Dulahazara, Eidgaon, Ramu and Cox's Bazar Sadar.To facilitate this, three big bridges have been constructed on Sangu, Matamuhuri and Bakkhali rivers. Besides, 43 small bridges, 201 culverts and 144 level crossings have been constructed on the railway.A flyover will be constructed in Keochia area of Satkania thana and two highway crossings in Ramu and Cox's Bazar areas. An overpass of 50 metres and three underpasses are being constructed for the movement of elephants and other wildlife.