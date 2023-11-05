Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 5 November, 2023, 1:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Ctg-Cox\'s Bazar Rail Link

No trial run, PM to open Nov 11

Published : Sunday, 5 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Nurul Amin

Ctg-Cox's Bazar Rail LinkCHATTOGRAM, Nov 4: The Bangladesh Railway authority has cancelled the trial run of train from Chattogram to Cox's Bazar. It was scheduled to be held on November 7.

The train service will now be inaugurated directly from Cox's Bazar by the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on November 11, said Project Director Muhammad Sabuktagin.

He also confirmed that the passenger train on the route would directly run from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar daily from December 1. From the very beginning, only one train will run from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar, he said.

According to schedule of BR, one train starting from Dhaka at 10.30 pm will reach Cox's Bazar at 6.40 am with stopover at Airport and Chattogram Station. Then the same train starting from Cox's Bazar at 1 pm will reach Dhaka at 9.10 pm.

Meanwhile, the 101km long railway track linking works of the much expected rail line of Dohazari-Cox's Bazar have been completed on October 9.

The services will run with high-quality coaches for tourists in Cox's Bazar. A new project has been taken to implement this and 54 coaches will be purchased under this project, which is designed with wide windows, sources said.

The project includes eight stations along the 101-km railway line at Satkania, Lohagara, Chakaria, Dulahazara, Eidgaon, Ramu and Cox's Bazar Sadar.

To facilitate this, three big bridges have been constructed on Sangu, Matamuhuri and Bakkhali rivers. Besides, 43 small bridges, 201 culverts and 144 level crossings have been constructed on the railway.  

A flyover will be constructed in Keochia area of Satkania thana and two highway crossings in Ramu and Cox's Bazar areas. An overpass of 50 metres and three underpasses are being constructed for the movement of elephants and other wildlife.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


BNP leaders go into hiding after threatening to topple govt: Quader
If people are your strength, resign, take part in polls under neutral govt: Rizvi to PM
PM likely to inaugurate Ghorashal-Palash Fertilizer Factory on Nov 12
Several protesting RMG workers injured in clash with cops at Ashulia
No trial run, PM to open Nov 11
Five of a family burnt in gas cylinder blast at Rupganj
AL will surely win next election: PM
Sunamganj Juba Dal leader held over cop’s death


Latest News
Two-day non-stop blockade begins today
By-polls to Brahmanbaria-2, Laxmipur-3 constituencies to be held Sunday
BNP leader Emran Saleh Prince arrested
Awami League will surely win next election: PM
17 parties including BNP stay away from EC's dialogue
Discourse on 'Role of Economics in Human Lives' held in Dhaka
Now bus set on fire in Gulistan
Australia knock England out with 33-run victory
BNP leaders go into hiding after threatening to topple govt: Quader
One killed, 15 injured as bus, truck collide in Madaripur
Most Read News
PM opens metro rail's Agargaon-Motijheel section
Four buses set on fire in Dhaka ahead of opposition's 48-hr blockade
Make marginalised people aware of our legal aid programmes
EC's meeting with president deferred to Nov 9
119 killed, over 100 injured in Nepal earthquake: police
Son kills mother for drug money
Israel strikes ambulance in Gaza City, many reported killed
Pregnant woman, daughter killed in Ctg road crash
Couple among 5 family members burnt in N'ganj gas cylinder blast
EC starts day-long discussion with political parties
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft