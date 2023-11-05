Video
Five of a family burnt in gas cylinder blast at Rupganj

Published : Sunday, 5 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Our Correspondent


NARAYANGANJ, Nov 4: Five members of a family have been burnt from a gas cylinder explosion at their house in Rupganj upazila here. The incident happened at 1:00am on Saturday.

Burnt Hasna Banu, 55, her husband Ali Ahmed, 65, son Omar Farruq, 18, daughter Sahera Begum, 24, and Hasna Banu's brother Shona Uddin, 45, are currently undergoing treatment at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.
Police confirmed the matter to media in the morning. According to the hospital resident physician Md Tariqul Islam, a gas cylinder exploded at the house in Rupganj at about 1:00am, leaving the five family members critically injured.

Of them, Shona Uddin was admitted with 94 per cent burns, Ali Ahmed with 58 per cent, Hasna Banu with 46 per cent, Sahera Begum with 30 per cent and Omar Farruq with 15 per cent.

The couple's daughter Sahera Begum is a physically-impaired person, it is learnt.




