Sunday, 5 November, 2023
Gynecologist ‘picked up’ by police in Rajshahi; shown arrested in explosive case

Published : Sunday, 5 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM

RAJSHAHI, Nov 4: Police picked up a gynecologist from her residence in Borobongran area in Rajshahi city on Friday for her suspected financial link to Jamaat-e-Islami.

Shah Mokhdum police station's Officer-in-charge Ismail Hossain said gynecologist Fatema Siddika was shown arrested in an explosive case filed with the police station in May this year.

Being tipped about a clandestine meeting of Jamaat-Shibir at the physician's residence, police on Friday afternoon conducted a raid on her house and took her to the police station for interrogation.

Police found evidence of her involvement with Jamaat-Shibir and her financial link to the party, said the OC.

Majedur Rahman, executive member of the city unit Jamaat, said they don't know why police picked her up from the house.    �UNB



