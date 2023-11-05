Video
Info Minister ramps up the rhetoric against BNP

Published : Sunday, 5 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 4: Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Saturday said those who are sponsoring arson and terrorism from behind the scenes will be brought out of their pits and dealt with.

Mahmud, also the ruling Awami League's joint secretary-general said this while addressing a memorial meeting marking the 11th death anniversary of former presidium member of Awami League, Akhteruzzaman Chowdhury Babu, at a convention centre in Chattogram city on Saturday.

Chattogram City, North and South District units of Awami League jointly organized the programme.

Hasan said BNP-Jamaat alliance leaders have now become the 'enemies of the people', accusing them of setting vehicles on fire and burning people alive.

"BNP had said that the final would be played on (October) 28th, but they left the ground before the game.

The police did not fire a single bullet - everyone, including Mirza Fakhrul, left the stage due to the sound grenade of the police, and the leaders and activists also followed. In other words, BNP left the field before the start of the game," Hasan said.

Addressing the leaders and workers of Awami League and its affiliates, the minister said, "It is our responsibility as a ruling party to ensure peace and order in the country."

Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury, son of late Akhteruzzaman Chowdhury Babu, addressed the programme as special guest.     �UNB




