Sunday, 5 November, 2023, 1:37 AM
Man killed, 2 hurt in crude bomb blast in Jashore

Published : Sunday, 5 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

JASHORE, Nov 4: A 40-year-old man was killed and two others were injured as miscreants hurled a crude bomb at a tea stall in Abhaynagar upazila of Jashore on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Ziaur Rahman Fakir. He was a resident of Ranagati Dakshinpara under Shuvorada union of the upazila.

Locals said miscreants threw a crude bomb from a short distance when Ziaur was sitting in a tea stall at the village around 9:30 pm, leaving him dead and two other people including the tea seller injured.

The injured are now undergoing treatment at Upazila Health Complex.

ABM Mehidi Masud, officer-in-charge of Abhaynagar police station, said previous enmity with Ziaur might be the reason behind the killing.    �UNB




