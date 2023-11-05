Man killed, 2 hurt in crude bomb blast in Jashore

JASHORE, Nov 4: A 40-year-old man was killed and two others were injured as miscreants hurled a crude bomb at a tea stall in Abhaynagar upazila of Jashore on Friday night.
The deceased was identified as Ziaur Rahman Fakir. He was a resident of Ranagati Dakshinpara under Shuvorada union of the upazila.
Locals said miscreants threw a crude bomb from a short distance when Ziaur was sitting in a tea stall at the village around 9:30 pm, leaving him dead and two other people including the tea seller injured.
The injured are now undergoing treatment at Upazila Health Complex.
ABM Mehidi Masud, officer-in-charge of Abhaynagar police station, said previous enmity with Ziaur might be the reason behind the killing. �UNB
