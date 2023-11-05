Video
Sunday, 5 November, 2023, 1:36 AM
JU signs MoU with ICT Division

Published : Sunday, 5 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 121
JU Correspondent

Institute of Information Technology (IIT), Jahangirnagar University (JU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Information and Communication Technology Division, to facilitate the skill development of its students.

Director General of ICT Division Mustafa Kamal and JU Treasurer Professor Rasheda Akhtar signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations at the Senate Hall of the university on Saturday morning.

Secretary of ICT Division Md Shamsul Arefin was present at the MoU signing ceremony as chief guest while JU Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Nurul Alam presided over the proceedings.

Prominent figures in attendance included Pro-VC (Administration) Prof Sheikh Md Monzurul Huq, Pro-VC (Academic) Prof Mostafa Feeroz, IIT Director Prof M Shamim Kaiser.

Secretary of ICT Division Shamsul Arefin addressed the programme as chief guest said, 'I encourage the university students to become entrepreneurs.

Bangladesh has already gained expertise in the software sector but the need for skills in hardware. We also have to emphasize the importance of planning for creating opportunities to give employment.'

Prof Shamim Kaiser said, 'As part of signing MoU, ICT labs will be set up in 21 residential halls, faculty buildings, Teacher-Student Center and university library in JU through the ICT department of the government.'




