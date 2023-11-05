Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 5 November, 2023, 1:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Life isn’t always easy for girls in South Asia, says UNICEF South Asia Regional Director

Published : Sunday, 5 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82

The English cricket team played cricket with 50 children on Saturday in Ahmedabad to promote equal rights and opportunities for girls and boys.

The clinic with England marked the conclusion of a series of 10 cricket clinics organised with teams participating in the 2023 World Cup in India, as part of a global partnership between UNICEF and ICC.

Cricket teams from Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka and the Netherlands played cricket with 50 young boys and girls each at stadiums in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Dharamsala, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai , New Delhi, and Pune from 10 October to 3 November 2023.

During these clinics, each team guided the children, especially girls, through a game of cricket.

"Cricket can move millions of people and play a vital role in inspiring girls and boys. So, we thought it only fitting to use the influence it wields, especially during the Cricket World Cup, to advocate for equal rights for both girls and boys," said Sanjay Wijesekera, UNICEF South Asia Regional Director.

"Life isn't always easy for girls in South Asia. The region is home to one-third of the world's adolescent girls, yet they lag behind in too many aspects of life. For a girl, the clinic creates a lasting memory that can inspire them to persevere against all odds."

In South Asia, 1 in every 5 girls is undernourished. More than half of adolescent girls are anaemic. Only 36 per cent of girls have completed secondary school. In addition, South Asia accounts for nearly half of the world's child brides.

The clinics were designed to help young girls and boys learn valuable skills that can help them become more confident, work together and be leaders in the future.

Priyanka and Shabnam were two girls who attended the cricket clinic with the Afghanistan cricket team at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium on 13 October in New Delhi.

"We got a chance to play with the entire team. Everyone was easy to get along with. We assumed they would be strict. It felt great overall," said Priyanka.

"It was a great experience being here today and meeting the team. They gave us tips on having the right position and techniques for playing. I really enjoyed it," said Shabnam.

"It was wonderful to come here and meet Rashid Khan. I had previously seen him only on television, but I now got a chance to meet him and the team in person for the first time," said Vikas.    �UNB




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Gynecologist ‘picked up’ by police in Rajshahi; shown arrested in explosive case
Info Minister ramps up the rhetoric against BNP
Man killed, 2 hurt in crude bomb blast in Jashore
JU signs MoU with ICT Division
Obituary
Life isn’t always easy for girls in South Asia, says UNICEF South Asia Regional Director
16 shops gutted in Gazipur fire
Bangladesh Constitution one of most well-written ones in world: President


Latest News
Two-day non-stop blockade begins today
By-polls to Brahmanbaria-2, Laxmipur-3 constituencies to be held Sunday
BNP leader Emran Saleh Prince arrested
Awami League will surely win next election: PM
17 parties including BNP stay away from EC's dialogue
Discourse on 'Role of Economics in Human Lives' held in Dhaka
Now bus set on fire in Gulistan
Australia knock England out with 33-run victory
BNP leaders go into hiding after threatening to topple govt: Quader
One killed, 15 injured as bus, truck collide in Madaripur
Most Read News
PM opens metro rail's Agargaon-Motijheel section
Four buses set on fire in Dhaka ahead of opposition's 48-hr blockade
Make marginalised people aware of our legal aid programmes
EC's meeting with president deferred to Nov 9
119 killed, over 100 injured in Nepal earthquake: police
Son kills mother for drug money
Israel strikes ambulance in Gaza City, many reported killed
Pregnant woman, daughter killed in Ctg road crash
Couple among 5 family members burnt in N'ganj gas cylinder blast
EC starts day-long discussion with political parties
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft