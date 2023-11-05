Life isn’t always easy for girls in South Asia, says UNICEF South Asia Regional Director

The English cricket team played cricket with 50 children on Saturday in Ahmedabad to promote equal rights and opportunities for girls and boys.The clinic with England marked the conclusion of a series of 10 cricket clinics organised with teams participating in the 2023 World Cup in India, as part of a global partnership between UNICEF and ICC.Cricket teams from Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka and the Netherlands played cricket with 50 young boys and girls each at stadiums in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Dharamsala, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai , New Delhi, and Pune from 10 October to 3 November 2023.During these clinics, each team guided the children, especially girls, through a game of cricket."Cricket can move millions of people and play a vital role in inspiring girls and boys. So, we thought it only fitting to use the influence it wields, especially during the Cricket World Cup, to advocate for equal rights for both girls and boys," said Sanjay Wijesekera, UNICEF South Asia Regional Director."Life isn't always easy for girls in South Asia. The region is home to one-third of the world's adolescent girls, yet they lag behind in too many aspects of life. For a girl, the clinic creates a lasting memory that can inspire them to persevere against all odds."In South Asia, 1 in every 5 girls is undernourished. More than half of adolescent girls are anaemic. Only 36 per cent of girls have completed secondary school. In addition, South Asia accounts for nearly half of the world's child brides.The clinics were designed to help young girls and boys learn valuable skills that can help them become more confident, work together and be leaders in the future.Priyanka and Shabnam were two girls who attended the cricket clinic with the Afghanistan cricket team at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium on 13 October in New Delhi."We got a chance to play with the entire team. Everyone was easy to get along with. We assumed they would be strict. It felt great overall," said Priyanka."It was a great experience being here today and meeting the team. They gave us tips on having the right position and techniques for playing. I really enjoyed it," said Shabnam."It was wonderful to come here and meet Rashid Khan. I had previously seen him only on television, but I now got a chance to meet him and the team in person for the first time," said Vikas. �UNB