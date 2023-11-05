16 shops gutted in Gazipur fire

GAZIPUR, Nov 4: At least 16 shops were gutted in a fire that broke out at a market in Kapasia upazila of Gazipur on Saturday.The fire broke out from a gas cylinder shop at Bhawal Chandpur Bazar of the upazila around 5:30pm on Saturday. Later, the cylinder exploded and the fire spread to nearby shops, according to locals.Four units of the fire service brought the fire under control in about an hour, said Deputy Assistant Director of Gazipur Fire Service Abdullah Al Arefin. As many as 16 shops of different types were gutted in the fire, he added.However, no casualties were reported in the incident. The cause of the fire and the extent of damage can be ascertained subject to investigation, he also said. �UNB