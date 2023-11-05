Why is child labor on rise?

Dear sir,Today's children are the future of tomorrow. Despite widespread awareness, child labor is increasing day by day. The number is rising silently due to poverty, forcing many children into various risky jobs. If we observe, we can see children working in tea stalls, restaurants, bus doors, and risky jobs like coal factories. Many are deprived of educational opportunities despite earning money.Interestingly, throughout history, many educated individuals emerged from impoverished families. So, why is child labor increasing today? One major reason is the lack of awareness and appropriate administrative measures.In rural areas, if a child's father dies, people assume education is not necessary for him. However, the deceased father's intelligence may lie dormant within the boy. Child labor is destroying that potential silently. Similarly, if a mother dies, the father often remarries, and the boy is forced into hard labor.In such situations, the child has to endure the hardships of child labor under strict supervision. Unfortunately, there are few initiatives to prevent this. If we want to reduce the number of child laborers, the entire nation must be aware, as our future depends on today's children. Therefore, everyone should work towards ending child labor. We must bring back a carefree childhood for children and ensure proper education. Finally, I hope for the relevant authorities to take appropriate measures to address this crucial issue.Md Abdul Wohab, student, Department of Arabic, University of Dhaka