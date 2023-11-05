Nepal quake gives us strong warning

This triggers a strong warning for Bangladesh as our neighboring country, Nepal, felt a severe earthquake on Friday night leaving at least 150 people dead and hundreds injured with many survivors believed to be beneath the collapsed homes and buildings.Media reports said that locals were digging through rubble in the dark to pull survivors from the wreckage of collapsed structures which were destroyed by a 5.6-magnitude quake measured by the US Geological Survey in the far west of the Himalayan country.The severity of the quake was felt as far away as India's capital New Delhi, nearly 500 km from the epicentre, 42 km south of Nepalese city of Jumla which was the worst hit along with Jajarkot and Rukum. The remoteness of the districts has made it difficult for rescue operations as some roads have still remained blocked by the damage.Nepal is an earthquake prone country as it lies on a major geological faultline where the Indian tectonic plate pushes up into the Eurasian plate, forming the Himalayas.In 2015, Nepal had experienced earth's one of the strongest destructions when a 7.8-magnitude quake struck it claiming lives of nearly 9,000 people and destroying more than half a million homes. That earthquake also damaged over 8,000 schools, leaving almost one million children without classrooms. Hundreds of monuments and royal palaces -- including the Kathmandu Valley's UNESCO World Heritage sites -- that had drawn visitors from around the world were also destroyed.The latest earthquake that had jolted Nepalese city of Doti near Jajarkot at a 5.6 magnitude was in November last year leaving at least six people dead.Like Nepal, Bangladesh is also vulnerable to earthquakes. In case of any major earthquake, our major cities which are overpopulated like Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet would witness catastrophic damages.Dhaka felt the latest earthquake of 5.3-magnitude early last month and other parts of the country have experienced at least three moderate earthquakes since August 14 at a magnitude between 4.2 and 5.5 on the Richter scale. As per a survey by the National Center for Seismology of India, Dhaka has felt at least 14 small to moderate earthquakes in a month and these foreshocks could indicate a major earthquake anytime in the future.According to experts, if a strong earthquake hits Dhaka, it would be an apocalyptic disaster as the unplanned urbanisation in the capital over the last few decades has created a chaotic, congested concrete jungle where most of the buildings are not earthquake-proof. Many ramshackle structures would just collapse to the earth in the twinkling of an eye.Unfortunately, we have until now a little and no preparations at all to face such major catastrophe if an earthquake occurs in Bangladesh. We call on the authorities concerned to be prepared to preempt such major earthquakes before it is too late.