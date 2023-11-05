It’s time to attain net-zero GHG emissions in agriculture

Agriculture, food security, and the production of agricultural goods are profoundly influenced by climate conditions, particularly earth surface temperatures. Human activities are driving changes in climate, with the increase in global temperatures serving as a critical indicator. This temperature surge is intrinsically linked to shifts in the distribution of carbon across various Earth reservoirs, including the (comprising around 100,000,000 PgC), oceans (totaling approximately 38,000 PgC), fossil fuels (equivalent to about 4,000 PgC), soil (representing nearly 1,500 PgC), the atmosphere (consisting of roughly 750 PgC), and biomass (amounting to around 560 PgC).The burning of fossil fuels, among other factors, releases greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, resulting in a rise in temperature.These emissions encompass carbon dioxide and non-carbon dioxide gases like methane, nitrous oxide, hydrochlorofluoro carbons (HCFCs), hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), and ozone. Emissions other than carbon dioxide are expressed as equivalent carbon and are collectively referred to as greenhouse gases (GHGs). Depletion of carbon from soils and the increase of carbon in the atmosphere and oceans lead to imbalances in the global carbon cycle, contributing to various critical processes.The primary contributors to global warming are fossil fuel-based industries, transportation networks, food production, human lifestyles, and the products integral to human civilization. Continued innovations and unintended applications of fossil fuels are driving a relentless increase in global GHG emissions, perpetuating a trajectory of unchecked warming. Surface temperatures in the period from 2011 to 2020 have exceeded the baseline of 1850-1900 by approximately 1.1� C, a worrisome trend with the potential to render vast regions uninhabitable. This escalating global temperature, a hallmark of climate change, presents a severe threat to agriculture and food security, especially in countries with a heavy agricultural population like Bangladesh. Scientists estimated that with each 1�C increase in the global average temperature, crop yields are predicted to decline significantly, affecting rice (3.2%), wheat (6%), maize (7.4), and a spectrum of other crops, thus jeopardizing biodiversity.Bangladesh faces a multitude of challenges due to its geographic location, including the risk of Himalayan ice melting, flooding of low-lying areas, and adverse impacts on food production as crops face reduced yield potential at elevated temperatures. Irregular events like waterlogging, drought, salinity, sudden temperature fluctuations, and untimely rains further undermine food production, with the country already witnessing unprecedented signs.In light of these concerns, the global community has recognized the importance of mitigating GHG emissions. The concept of achieving net-zero carbon emissions emerged from the Paris Climate Conference (COP-21) and garnered further attention at the Glasgow Climate Conference and the Sharm El Sheikh Conference in Egypt. Scientists advocate the necessity of reaching zero emissions to limit global temperature increases to 1.5�C between 2030 and 2050. In the context of net-zero carbon calculations, the goal is to balance GHG emissions or their carbon equivalents with carbon removal efforts. Virtually all countries have embraced this concept, including Bangladesh.The Agri-food sector is a significant contributor to GHG emissions, releasing carbon dioxide, methane, nitrous oxide, and fluorinated gases (F-gases). Globally, this system emits around 20 gigatons of carbon dioxide equivalent GHGs, constituting approximately 35 percent of total emissions, with Bangladesh's context showing a slightly higher contribution of 35-38 percent. Upon closer examination of Bangladesh's agri-food system, it becomes evident that rice cultivation accounts for 30-35 percent of total emissions, while synthetic chemical fertilizers, crop residues, organic crop cultivation, crop residue burning, and the application of organic fertilizers collectively contribute to the remaining emissions.Livestock-related factors, such as intestinal fermentation and organic waste application, represent a notable portion. Additionally, the food processing, transportation, and waste sectors contribute 9-10 percent of emissions. Land use and changes in land use account for 14-16 percent, culminating in a substantial total of 140-150 million tons of GHG emissions from the agri-food system. It's worth noting that while this might seem substantial on a national scale, it's relatively modest when viewed in the global context.Different greenhouse gases possess varying global warming potentials (GWPs), influenced by their ability to absorb infrared radiation, atmospheric lifetime, and other factors. Fossil fuel emissions release long-lasting gases, while agro-food sector emissions, like methane and nitrous oxide, are shorter-lived and biogenic. It's crucial to recognize that not all emissions have the same impact on global warming according to IPCC.Misconceptions often arise due to the focus on total emissions rather than differentiating between gases and their sources.Methane and nitrous oxide, originating from organic sources like agriculture, further contribute to GHG emissions. This phenomenon extends to the use of artificial pesticides and their production. Additionally, the energy utilized in transportation and processing within the agri-food sector heavily relies on fossil fuels.It is of paramount importance for Bangladesh to recognize the significant role of fossil fuels in contributing to global warming within the agro-food system and to formulate a comprehensive strategy to reduce these emissions to Net- zero.Addressing GHG emissions requires a multifaceted approach, including strategies for carbon removal, emission reduction, reuse, and avoidance. Carbon sequestration, which involves capturing and storing carbon from the atmosphere in plants and soil, can occur naturally in forests and grasslands, and it can be further enhanced through environmentally friendly or organic agricultural practices. Abatement strategies focus on reducing emissions during various agricultural activities such as livestock management, soil practices, and energy use.Achieving net-zero emissions from the agri-food system is a significant undertaking, as it is critical for both combating climate change and ensuring food security for a growing global population. To reach this goal, a coordinated approach that combines sustainable agricultural practices, improved livestock management, technological innovations, and supportive policies is essential. Despite the complexity of the challenge, it is imperative to address emissions from the agri-food sector for the sake of our planet and future generations, contributing to a more sustainable and resilient food system.The writer is a researcher, Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute, Gazipur