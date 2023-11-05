What are market power and syndicate in our country?

The concept of market power is not expressively part of the statutory framework of any country, but it is a useful concept in assessing potentially anti-competitive agreements or conduct such as abuse of dominant market and collusion.The collusion is named as syndication in our society. Both suppliers and buyers can have market power.The media and civil society very often alleged the business of syndicate in the market. But the law and rule may determine the dominant market power of syndication.There are no market share thresholds for defining dominance under the Bangladesh Competition Commission Act 2012 although it may be determined by a rule issued by the Commission. BCC is yet to issue such rule to determine the dominant position in the market.Buyer power exists where buyers have a strong negotiating position with their suppliers, which weakens the potential market power of a seller. The analysis of buyer power requires an understanding of the way that buyers interact with suppliers. Buyer power is most found in industries where buyers and suppliers negotiate, in which case buyer power can be thought of as the degree of bargaining strength in negotiations.Market power will usually be referred to describe supplier's market power. Supplier's market power arises where an undertaking does not face effective competitive pressure.In general, market power is more likely to exist if an undertaking (or group of undertakings) has a persistently high market share. Likewise, market power is less likely to exist if an undertaking has a persistently low market share. Relative market shares can also be important. For example, a high market share might be more indicative of market power when all other competitors have very low marketshares.Seller's market power can be thought of as the ability profitably to sustain prices above competitive levels or restrict output or quality below competitive levels. An undertaking with market power might also have the ability and incentive to harm the process of competition in other ways; for example, by weakening existing competition, raisingentry barriers or slowing innovation. However, although market poweris not solely concerned with the ability of a supplier to raise prices,this guideline often for convenience refers to market power as theability profitably to sustain prices above competitive levels.Market power can be thought of as the ability profitably to sustainprices above competitive levels or restrict output or quality belowcompetitive levels. In many countries issue the competition law guideline of Agreement between sellers / manufacturers.An assessment of market power may facilitate to play dominant position in the marker. It may assess considering a wide range of relevant evidence on market definition, market structure, entry conditions, the behaviour of undertakings and their financial performance before coming to a view of market power. Relevant factors in the assessment of market power include market shares, entry conditions, and the degree of buyer power from theundertaking's customers - not only consumer but also include distributors, processorsand commercial users.The European Court has defined (1991) a dominant market position as: 'a position of economic strength enjoyed by an undertaking which enables it to prevent effective competition being maintained on the relevant market by affording it the power to behave to an appreciable extent independently of its competitors, customers and ultimately of consumers7.'The links between more than on undertaking may be structural or they may be such that the undertakingsadopt a common policy on the market. For example, the nature of themarket may mean that undertakings might adopt the same pricingpolicy on the market without ever explicitly agreeing on price11. Thisis sometimes called tacit coordination.The Office of Fair Trading (OFT) of UK considers that it is unlikely that an undertaking will be individually dominant if its share of the relevant market is below 40 per cent, althoughdominance could be established below that figure if other relevant factors (such as the weak position of competitors in that market and high entry barriers) provided strong evidence of dominance. Many countries has determine the dominant position for holding the share of 45 percent.Nevertheless, market shares alone might not be a reliable guide to market power, both as a result of potential shortcomings with the data and for the reasons of: Low entry barriers, Bidding markets, Successful innovation, Product differentiation, Responsiveness of customers, Price responsiveness of competitors etc. Therefore, while consideration of market shares over time isimportant when assessing market power, an analysis of entryconditions and other factors is equally important. All relevant factorswill be viewed in the round.All the issued related market information must on the basis of data of the market shares may be collected from a number of sourcesincluding:1. information provided by undertakings themselves. Undertakings areusually asked for data on their own market shares, and to estimatethe shares of their competitors,2. trade associations, customers or suppliers who may be able toprovide estimates of market shares, andRecords of government departments like NBR, Banks and others and3. market research reports.Economic regulation is a further relevant factor when assessingmarket power in industry sectors where, for example, prices and/orservice levels are subject to controls by the government or anindustry sector regulator. The government authority in Bangladeshuses to determine the maximum retail price of some essential commodities like edible oil or sugar but there are many allegations of syndicate to increase the market price. BCC may face barrier to determine the syndication while Ministry of Commerce is fixing the price of some of these commodities. The fixation retail price by government is prohibited by the Bangladesh Competition Commission Act, 2012.The writer is a Non-Government Adviser, Bangladesh Competition Commission