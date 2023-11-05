Community Policing Day-2023 observed in districts

Community Policing Day was observed on Saturday across the country in a befitting manner.This year's theme of the Day is - 'Police Janata Oikkya Kari, Smart Bangladesh Gore Tuli.'To mark the Day, different programmes were organized in districts including Bogura, Joypurhat, Khulna, Kishoreganj, Netrakona and Patuakhali.BOGURA: On this occasion, District Police organized different programmes in the town.Ragebul Ahsan Ripu, MP, from Bogura Sadar Constituency, inaugurated the Day's programmes on Bogura Zilla School and College premises in the town at around 11:30 am after flying pigeons.Then, a colourful rally was brought out from there, and it ended at the same place after parading the main streets of the town.After the rally, a discussion meeting was held in the auditorium of the Zilla School and College.Ragebul Ahsan Ripu, MP, was present as the chief guest while Superintend of Police (SP) Sudip Kumar Chakrabarty presided over the meeting.Special SP of Bogura CID Police Kawsar Shikder, SP of Highway Police Bogura Region Habibur Rahman, Bogura In-Service Training Centre Commandant Belal Hossain and former commander of District Muktijoddha Sangsad Ruhul Amin Bablu attended the programme as special guests.Community Policing Bogura District Committee Member Swapna Chowdhury also spoke at the programme conducted by its Member Secretary Principal Shahadat Alam Jhunu.The guests handed over the crests and certificates to the best sub-inspector Rahim Uddin and member Abu Jafar of the District Community Policing at that time.Additional SPs (ASPs) Snigdha Akhter, Abdur Rashid, Motahar Hossain and Sumon Ranjan, and Community Policing District Committee Member Nurul Alam Tutul, among others, were also present there.JOYPURHAT: To mark the Day, different programmes were organized in the district.A colourful rally was brought out from the SP office premises at around 11 am, and it ended on Joypurhat Police Lines Field after parading the main streets of the town.Later on, a discussion meeting was held in the Police Lines Drill Shed in the town.Joypurhat Deputy Commissioner (DC) Salehin Tanvir Gazi was present as the chief guest while SP Mohammad Nure Alam presided over the meeting.Advocate Momin Ahmed Chowdhury GP, District Community Policing Committee President Golam Hakkani and Freedom Fighter Amzad Hossain attended the programme as special guests.Moderated by District Community Policing Committee Member Secretary Nandalal Parshi, ASP (Administration and Finance) KAM Mamun Khan Chishti, JAKS Foundation Executive Director Md Nurul Amin and District Mohila Awami League (AL) General Secretary (GS) Sabina Chowdhury, among others, were also present there.KHULNA: Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) and Community Policing Forum jointly organized different programmes in the city on the occasion of the Day.A colourful rally was brought out from Boyra Bazar area in the morning, and it ended at the Boyra Police Line after parading the main streets of the city.After the rally, Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque inaugurated the Community Policing Day-2023 by releasing balloons and festoons.Afterward, a discussion meeting was held at the Police Line Multipurpose Hall in the city.KCC Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque was present as the chief guest while Police Commissioner Md Mozammel Haque presided over the meeting.Additional Divisional Commissioner Tabibur Rahman, DIG of Khulna Range Moinul Haque, Additional DIG Joydev Chowdhury, and KMP Commissioner Sarder Rakibul Islam, among others, also addressed the discussion.KMP officials, leaders of Khulna Community Policing Committee members, Professional bodies and freedom fighters (FFs), among others, were also present there.KCC Mayor Talukdar Abdul Khaleque said, community policing always try to maintain peace and law and order in the society at any cost.Bangladesh is a densely populated country, so there is no alternative to community policing to maintain peaceful law and order situation in the country, he added.Later on, crests and certificates have been distributed among best community policing members.KISHOREGANJ: In this connection, different programmes were organized in the district.A colourful rally was brought out in the morning, which paraded the main streets of the town.Kishoreganj SP Mohammad Russel Shiekh presided over the programme.ASP Mostak Ahmed, Deputy Director of National Security Intelligence (NSI) Iqbal Hossain, District Mohila AL leader Bilkis Begum, Journalist Saiful Hoque Mollah Dulu, District Mohilla Parishad President Advocate Maya Bowmick, District Puja Udjapan Parishad GS Prodip Kumar Sarker, District Krishak League GS Anwar Hossain Bacchu, and FFs Dr Siddique Hossain and Ibne Abdullah Shajahan, among others, were also present at the programme.NETRAKONA: On this occasion, District Police organized different programmes in the town.Netrakona SP Fayez Ahmed inaugurated the Day's programmes on the SP office premises in the town at around 10 am by releasing balloons.Then, a colourful rally was brought out from there, and it ended at Netrakona Police Lines after parading the main streets of the town.After the rally, a discussion meeting on the significance of the Day was held in the Police Lines auditorium with SP Fayez Ahmed in the chair.ASP Ali Pathan moderated the function.Additional DC and Deputy Director of Local Government Department Md Rafiquzzaman, District AL President GP FF Advocate Amirul Islam, its GS Advocate Shamsur Rahman VP Liton, District Press Club Member FF Advocate Habibur Rahman, former commander of District Muktijoddha Sangsad Nurul Amin, District Community Policing Committee President Sayedur Rahman, its Vice-President Advocate Sitangshu Bikash Acharya, District Puja Udjapan Parishad President Gyanesh Chandra Sarker, its GS Liton Pandit and District Mohila Parishad President Rehana Siddiquee, among others, were also present at the programme.Later on, the guests handed over the crests and certificates to former commander of District Muktijoddha Parishad Nurul Amin and SI of Mohanganj Police Station Tajul Islam for their outstanding contribution in community policing activities.PATUAKHALI: To mark the Day, different programmes were organized in the district.A rally was brought out from Patuakhali Police Lines at around 12:30 pm, and it ended on District Shishu Academy premises after parading the main streets of the town.Later on, a discussion meeting was held in District Shishu Academy auditorium in the town.ASM Feroz, MP, from Patuakhali-2 Constituency, was present as the chief guest while SP Md Saidul Islam presided over the meeting.Patuakhali DC Md Nur Qutubul Alam, Zilla Parishad Chairman Advocate Hafizur Rahman, Patuakhali Municipality Mayor Mahiuddin Ahmed, District AL GS FF VP Abdul Mannan, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Advocate Golam Sarwar, District Community Policing Forum President Professor Abdus Salam and its GS Humayun Kabir, among others, were also present at the programme.