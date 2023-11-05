Video
Home Countryside

Bangladeshi youth shot dead in Libya

Published : Sunday, 5 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Our Correspondent


NOAKHALI, Nov 4: A Bangladeshi young man was shot to death in Safa City of Libya on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Jagdish Chandra Das, 36, son of Gokul Chandra Das, hailed from Dakshin Mohammadpur Village under Senbag Upazila in the district.
Senbag's Mohammadpur Union Parishad Chairman Feroz Alam Regan gave this information at around 12 pm on Friday.

Earlier, Jagdish was shot to death in Safa City of Libya on Thursday afternoon (Bangladeshi Time).

After the murder, the killer looted the cash and goods from him.

Gokul Chandra Das, father of the deceased, said his son went to Safa City in Libya six years back. He has a child. He worked in a nursery there.

Senbag Upazila Nirbahi Officer Jisan bin Majed said, "We were not informed about the matter. If the deceased's family wants official cooperation, we will provide all kinds of cooperation."




