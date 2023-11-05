Video
Three killed, four injured in road mishaps

Published : Sunday, 5 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Our Correspondents

Three people including a woman and her minor daughter were killed and four others injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Chattogram and Jamalpur, on Friday.

CHATTOGRAM: A young woman and her daughter were killed and her husband was injured as a truck hit their motorbike on the Toll road area in the city on Friday night.

The accident took place in Halishahar area in the city at around 11:15 pm.

The deceased were identified as Suraiya Nasrin, 28, and her daughter Aiyra, 3, residents of Hillview Residential area in the city.

The injured Jillur Rahman, 36, husband of deceased Suraiya, is undergoing treatment at Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH).

Quoting locals, Sub-Inspector (SI) of Halishahar Police Station (PS) Mohammad Parvez said Jillur Rahman along with her pregnant wife and their child was going to Patenga from Hillview Residential area at night riding on a motorcycle.

On the way, a speedy truck rammed the motorbike in the Halishahar area at around 11:15 pm, leaving the two dead on the spot and Jillur critically injured.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies.

The injured was rescued and admitted to the CMCH in critical condition.

However, legal action would be taken in this regard, the SI added.

JAMALPUR: A college student was killed and three others were injured in a collision between two motorcycles in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The accident took place in front of Sheikh Hasina Medical College of the upazila at around 11 pm.

The deceased was identified as Kawser Ahmed, 19, son of Abdur Razzak, a resident of Chandra Uttarpara area in the district town. He was an eleventh grader of Melandah Government College.

Quoting locals, Kazi Shah Newaz, officer-in-charge (OC) of Jamalpur Sadar PS, said the accident happened when two speedy motorbikes collided head-on with each other in front of Sheikh Hasina Medical College at night, which left the college student dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

The injured students were rescued and admitted to Jamalpur 250-bed General Hospital, the OC added.




