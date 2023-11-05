Video
Home Countryside

Woman crushed under train in Joypurhat

Published : Sunday, 5 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Our Correspondent


JOYPURHAT, Nov 4: A woman was crushed under a train in Akkelpur Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The accident took place in in Hastabosontopur area of the upazila at around 11 am.
The deceased was identified as Moni Akter, 30, a resident of Ganipur Village in the upazila.

Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Santahar Railway Police Station Muktar Hossain said a train from Rajshahi ran over the woman at around 11 am while she was crossing a railway bridge in Hastabosontopur area of the upazila, which left her dead on the spot.

Being informed, police rushed there and recovered the body of the woman from the scene.

However, legal steps would be taken in this regard, the OC added.




