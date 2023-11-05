Thrust on strengthening cooperative movement in the society

The 52nd National Cooperative Day-2023 was observed on Saturday with a call to strengthen the cooperative movement in the society to lead the country towards desired development.This year's theme of the Day is - "Samobaye Gorchhi desh, Smart hobe Bangladesh" (Building a Country in Cooperation, Bangladesh Will Be Smart).To mark the Day, different programmes were organized in districts including Bogura, Gaibandha, Khulna, Rangamati and Rajbari.BOGURA: On this occasion, different programmes were organized in the district.A rally was brought out from the Zilla Parishad premises at around 11 am, and it ended at the same place after parading the main streets of the town.After the rally, a discussion meeting was held in the Zilla Parishad auditorium in the town.The district administration and District Cooperative Department jointly organized the programme.Ragebul Ahsan Ripu, MP, from Bogura-6 Constituency, was present as the chief guest while Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Saiful Islam presided over the meeting.Zilla Parishad Chairman Dr Moqbul Hossain, Additional DC (ADC) (General) Al Maruf, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Feroza Parvin, District Cooperative Officer Masud Parvez, Chairman of Cooperative Bank Aminul Islam Dablu and Journalist Freedom Fighter (FF) Akhteruzzaman, among others, also spoke at that time.Later on, crests were distributed among the best cooperative organizations in the district there.GAIBANDHA: To mark the Day, the district administration and District Cooperative Office jointly organized different programmes in the town.In the morning around 10 am, the national and cooperative flags were hoisted in front of District Shilpakala Academy in the town.Later on, a colourful rally was brought out, which paraded the main streets of the town.Then, a post rally discussion meeting on the significance of the Day was also held at District Shilpakala Academy with District Cooperative Officer Anisur Rahman in the chair.Deputy Director (DD) of Local Government Division in the district Md Shariful Islam addressed the function as the chief guest and Medical Officer of Civil Surgeon's Office Dr Sohel Parvez was present at the event as the special guest.Sadar Upazila Rural Development Officer Tahazzul Islam, former president of Cooperative Land Development Bank Shah Mushfiqur Rahman and Bikash Chandra Sarker, a renowned cooperative member, among others, also addressed the meeting.The speakers in their speech said cooperative movement could play significant role in making Bangladesh prosperous and enriched country in the days ahead as cooperatives have a great and potential strength in our development efforts.In this context, they put emphasis on building social movement through active participation of all the concerned for strengthening the cooperative activities in the country to attain the cherished goals of the cooperative department.DD Shariful Islam in his speech said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman dreamt of the overall development of the country by creating the country's production system based on cooperatives and achieving self-reliance of the common people.In this context, the DD emphasised on the involvement of the womenfolk with the cooperatives to expedite country's economic progress as well as empowerment of women.The DD also urged all to be more active and sincere to make the cooperatives activities more active and time befitting in order to turn Bangladesh into a happy and prosperous nation.Earlier, District Cooperative Officer Md Anisur Rahman made a welcome speech and said around 1,48,646 people had been involved with 944 general cooperative societies as cooperative members who are gradually becoming self-reliant after getting need base training on various income generating trades and credit facilities from the cooperative offices.A large number of district and upazila level officials, cooperative members, social workers, NGO activists and journalists of print and electronic media also attended the programme.KHULNA: Mayor of Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Talukder Abdul Khaleque on Saturday said that the government is working tirelessly to create job opportunities and fulfil people's demand of food and nutrition by maximum use of its agricultural land and other resources through co-operatives."The government has taken various action plans for building a hunger and poverty free, prosperous and developed Bangladesh," he said while addressing a post rally discussion at Khulna Shilpakala Academy auditorium in the city marking the National Cooperative Day-2023 as the chief guest.Khulna Divisional and District Cooperative Offices jointly organized the discussion meeting and brought out a colourful rally, which paraded the main streets of the city.The motto of the world's developed country is the formation of cooperative based society, the KCC mayor said adding that the developed countries are marching towards progress following the cooperative system.Terming Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's call to turn the cooperative system into a pro-people initiative, he said adding that Bangabandhu also wanted to make discrimination free Bangladesh through his second revolution.He further said many farmers became self-reliant through cooperative system. Bangabandhu reformed the land management system and had waived tax unto 25 bighas of land.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is taking various projects giving importance on cooperatives system since Awami League came to power in 1996, he added.Additional Divisional Commissioner Md Tabibur Rahman, Deputy Commissioner of Khulna Metropolitan Police Md Tazul Islam, and President of Khulna Lawyers' Association Advocate Saiful Islam addressed the programme as special guests while ADC Pulak Kumar was in the chair.Later on, the mayor distributed honorary crests among eight cooperatives unions and two persons for their outstanding works in this field.RANGAMATI: In this connection, different programmes were organized in the district.A colourful rally was brought out from Bonorupa Kalpataru Convention Centre in the morning, and it ended on the Zilla Parishad premises after parading the main streets of the town.Later on, a discussion meeting was held in the conference room of the Zilla Parishad.Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Joint Secretary Md Ashraful Islam was present as the chief guest while Zilla Parishad Member and Convenor of District Cooperative Department Ilipan Chakma presided over the meeting.Zilla Parishad Member Jharna Khisa, District Cooperative Officer Mousumi Bhattacharya, Zilla Parishad Deputy Assistant Mintu Barua and District Matsyajibi League President Udayan Barua, among others, also attended the programme.After the discussion, crests were given to the local organizations and persons for their outstanding contribution in the cooperative sector.RAJBARI: In this connection, different programmes were organized in the district.A discussion meeting on the significance of the Day was held at District Shilpakala Academy in the town.Rajbari DC Abu Kaiser Khan was present as the chief guest while District Cooperative Officer Selina Parvin presided over the meeting.Officer-in-Charge of Rajbari Sadar Police Station Iftekharul Alam, among others, also spoke on the occasion.