228 detained on different charges in 10 dists

The arrested confessed of killing the child during the primary interrogation.







ASP Chailau Marma, spokesperson of district police, said police conducted several raids in the district and arrested 45 people linked with BNP politics.





After cross-checking, they were shown arrested in different cases filed in the past on charge of carrying out sabotage activities and under the Explosives Act, he said.





However, local BNP leaders claimed that police are making the arrests to prevent the party people from joining the grand rally in Dhaka. In the last 10 days before the rally, police arrested at least 100 BNP men in connection with different previously-filed cases.





Meanwhile, police and RAB set up a few check-posts at the main entry points of the capital on Dhaka-Chattogram and Dhaka-Sylhet Highways including Kanchpur, Singboard and Tarabo area.





NARSINGDI: Police detained at least 75 BNP men from the platform of Narsingdi Railway Station and trains while they were waiting for train to attend in the grand rally in Dhaka.





Police detained them from Titas commuter, intra-city Egarosindhur Provati trains and Narsingdi Railway Station.





It was known that a huge number of police personnel remained deployed at the station area since early morning. They conducted a search operation when the Titas Commuter train arrived at the station.





Police allegedly barred the BNP men from boarding the train when 30 to 35 BNP men led by Raipura Upazila Unit General Secretary (GS) Abdur Rahman tried to get on it.





Later on, police detained at least 75 BNP men including Abdur Rahman, district chapter Ulama Dal GS Nuruzzaman, Krishak Dal Joint Convenor Ruhul Amin, Zia Mancha President Kamal Hossain and Raipura Upazila Juba Dal Joint Convenor Abdur Razzak, among others, from the station.





A total of 228 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in 10 districts- Laxmipur, Naogaon, Manikganj, Jhalakati, Gazipur, Narayanganj, Narsingdi, Rangpur, Faridpur and Cox's Bazar, in recent times.RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR: At least 14 people were arrested in Raipur Upazila of the district on Wednesday.They were arrested from the main road of Raipur Upazila Health Complex at around 2 pm on the charge of picketing and identified as the leaders and activists of BNP and its affiliated organizations.The arrested persons are: Afridi, 25, son of Salim Rakhalia; Tarek, son of Abul Kalam; Zidan, son of Mizanur Rahman; Ibrahim, son of Abdul Mannan; Rakib, son of Hannan; and Shaheen, son of Abdul Mannan.It was known that a group of BNP leaders and activists tried to block the main road of the upazila health complex by picketing and burning tires at noon.Five policemen including Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Ifran, SI Enamul, SI Sultan, and constables Apan and Delwar of Raipur Police Station (PS) were injured at that time.Later on, additional police from the PS rushed the scene and arrested six people in connection with the attack.Raipur PS SI Enamul Haque, being the plaintiff, lodged a case with the PS accusing 16 known leaders and activists of BNP and its allied organizations and 150 to 200 unidentified people.Inspector (Investigation) of Raipur PS Shamsul Arefin confirmed the matter, adding that the law enforcers are trying to arrest the rest of the accused and legal action would be taken against them.PORSHA, NAOGAON: Police arrested a total of 12 people in a case under the Explosive Act and two others in another case filed with Porsha PS in the district recently.The arrested people are: Imani, 47, son of late Kashem of Pashchim Raghunathpur Village; Tofazzal, 36, son of Moyezuddin of Kharpa Dakshinpara area; Wasim Akram Kajal, 23, son of Sarfuddin of Nitpur Diarpara area; Babul Hossain, 35, son of Jakir Hossain of Shariala Village; Mosharraf Hossain, 49, son of late Mahat Uddin Kazi of Ghatnagar Kazipara area; Jahidul Islam, 32, son of Motiur Rahman of Ghatnagar Bangabari area; Abdul Ali, 39, son of Golam Mostafa of Chakbishnupur Katapukur area; Shahidul, 37, son of Nazrul Islam of Ghatnagar Kazipara Village; Nazrul Islam, 66, son of late Khoka of Kacharipara area; Mojibar Rahman, 50, son of Abdul of Saraigachhi Village; Moynul, 40, son of Abdus Salam of Barinda Village; Nazim Sarder, 27, son of Naziruddin Sarder of Chaknamazu Village; Shariful Islam, 30, son of Abdul Latif of Gopinathpur Village; and Abdus Salam, 55, son of late Abul Kashem of Bishnupur Berachouki Village in the upazila.They were arrested in separate drives from different areas in the upazila.All of the arrested were sent to jail following the court orders.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Porsha PS Jahurul Islam confirmed the matter.MANIKGANJ: At least 10 BNP men were injured and five arrested following a clash between them and police in Seota Manra area of the district on the first day of the three-day blockade called by BNP and Jamaat.The arrested persons included District BNP Vice-President Azad Hossain Khan, Manikganj Municipality BNP President Nasir Uddin Jadu and three others.District BNP Office Secretary Arif Hossain Liton said BNP leaders and activists brought out "a peaceful procession in support of the blockade, but police started chasing the procession when it tried to get on the Dhaka-Aricha highway.""At that time, BNP leaders and activists started throwing bricks at the police, and police fired several rounds of blank bullets. Ten BNP leaders and activists were injured in the clash," he added.Manikganj Sadar PS OC Abdur Rouf Sarker said BNP leaders and activists threw bricks at the police, and police fired empty bullets to bring the situation under control.Five people were arrested from the scene, the OC added.JHALAKATI: Police arrested at least 18 BNP men including two local leaders from different places in Sadar Upazila of the district recently.Afrujul Haque Titu, superintendent of police (SP) in Jhalakati, said there are several allegations like picketing and vandalising public property against the arrested.On the other hand, Jhalakati BNP Convening Committee Member Ad Mizanur Rahman Mubin said some activists and leaders of the District Chhatra League and Juba League attacked his Law Chamber with lethal weapons and vandalised it belongings.Being informed, police visited the area and picked up two local leaders of district BNP and an advocate from the chamber, he said.Legal action would be taken against the arrested, SP Afrujul Haque Titu added.KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR: Three people were arrested for exploding crude bombs and blocking roads by setting fire on a motorbike on the Kaliganj-Tongi-Ghorashal bypass road in Kaliganj Upazila of the district recently.The arrested persons are: Md Yusuf, 39, Rasel, 40, and Bipul Sheikh, 32, hail from Rupganj Upazila in Narayanganj District.Kaliganj PS OC Md Fayejur Rahman confirmed the matter.He further said, some miscreants created panic in the area by throwing four cocktails, which of them, two detonated immediately and two others remained unexploded. Later on, they set fire to a motorbike.Being informed, firefighters doused the blaze and recovered the two unexploded bombs from the scene, however, no casualties have been reported in this regard, said OC Md Fayejur Rahman.Later on, police arrested the trio following a case filed with the police station, the OC added.NARAYANGANJ: A total of 46 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the district recently.Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-11 arrested a man for killing his own daughter in Sonargaon Upazila of the district.The arrested man is Md Hridoy, 20, son of Md Babul alias Milon of Char Fasson Upazila in Bhola District. He works in Sinha Garments and lives in Sonapur Balur Matha area of Kanchpur Union under Sonargaon Upazila in Narayanganj along with his family.RAB-11 Media Officer ASP Sanad Barua in a press release said Hridoy had an altercation with his wife Nadia Akhter over family issues on October 26 last.After that, Nadia went to Kanchpur Bazar to buy some milk for her two-month-old daughter Ayesha Siddika. After returning home, she saw the dead body of the minor child and could not find Hridoy anywhere.The deceased's mother, later, filed a murder case with Sonargaon PS accusing Hridoy in this regard.Following this, a team of RAB-11 arrested the child's father from Akhalia Varsity Gate area in Jalalabad PS of Sylhet on October 28.However, the arrested was handed over to Sonargaon PS for taking legal action against him, the RAB official added.On the other hand, at least 45 leaders and activists of BNP and its associate organizations were arrested in the district recently.Being barred, the BNP men hurled brickbats targeting police who also retaliated with firing blanks to bring the situation under control.Narsingdi Model PS OC Abul Kashem said the BNP men pelted brickbats after failing to board the train.Three cops were injured in the attack and 30 rounds of rubber bullets were used to bring the situation under control, he said.75 BNP men were detained from the scene and a legal process was underway to file a case after scrutinising the identities of the detainees, the OC added.RANGPUR: At least 17 BNP activists including three local leaders were arrested in the district recently.Abu Maruf Hossain, deputy commissioner (crime) of Rangpur Metropolitan Police, said a group comprising of 25 to 30 BNP leaders and activists gathered outside their office at Grand Hotel Mor in the city.The police official said as BNP men started throwing brick bats at the police, and law enforcers carried out a raid on the party office premises and arrested four from the scene.Meanwhile, thirteen other BNP activists were detained during raids in the city's different areas.He said the detainees are now under police custody, and an investigation is underway, the official added.The detained leaders are: Samshuzzaman Samu, president of BNP's Rangpur Metropolitan Committee, its GS Advocate Mahfuz-un-Nabi Don, and Fazle Rabbi Babu, a key member of District Unit Shecchashebak Dal.Meanwhile, a large number of police personnel have been deployed in the city to prevent any untoward incidents during the hartal hours.FARIDPUR: At least 42 leaders and activists of BNP and its associate organisations were detained in the district ahead of the party's grand rally in the capital.ASP (Madhukhali Circle) Mohammad Mizanur Rahman said police conducted drives in different areas of the district recently and detained several people on various purposes.The actual number of the arrested persons could not be known yet, he said.After cross-checking, they were shown arrested in different cases filed in the past on charge of various activities, he said.However, AK Kibria, member secretary of District BNP, claimed that police are making the arrests to prevent the party people from joining the grand rally. Police arrested at least 42 BNP men in connection with different previously-filed cases.Meanwhile, police and RAB set up a few check-posts at the main entry points of the capital on the Dhaka-Chattogram and Dhaka-Sylhet highways including Kanchpur, Singboard and Tarabo area.UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: Members of RAB, in a drive, arrested two members of Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) including a top commander involved in the murder of a DGFI official.They were arrested during a raid in the hilly areas adjacent to the Rohingya camp at Ukhiya in the district, said RAB-15 Cox's Bazar Battalion Assistant Director (Legal and Media) ASP Md Abu Salam Chowdhury.The arrestees are: Md Osman Prakash Salman Murobbi, 50, head of ARSA's Ulama Body and Torture Cell, and Md Yunus, 24, torture cell member of the organization.During the raid, RAB found a secret torture cell operated by ARSA in the hills adjacent to Madhurchara Jame Mosque in Ward No. 6 of Rajapalang Union under the upazila.One of the arrestees, Md Osman, was allegedly involved in the murder of a DGFI official during a joint anti-drug operation and was absconding. He was also involved in multiple murders in the area adjacent to the Rohingya camp, said the RAB official.In a press release, Abu Salam Chowdhury said that acting on a tip-off, RAB members raided the deep mountainous area adjacent to the Rohingya camp in Ukhiya. During the operation, one 9mm foreign pistol, four one shooter guns, two LG guns, and 9 rounds of ammunition were also seized from the arrested.