Sunday, 5 November, 2023, 1:35 AM
Home Countryside

Youth found hanging in Netrakona

Published : Sunday, 5 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Our Correspondent


NETRAKONA, Nov 4: Police recovered the hanging body of a young man from Durgapur Upazila in the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Hakim Mia, 21, son of Umar Faruque, a resident of Burunga area under Durgapur Municipality.
According to the deceased's family members, Hakim went out of his house after finishing dinner on Thursday night, but did not return. Later on, the family members found his hanging body on Friday morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Netrakona Sadar Adhunik Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Sanowar Mia, sub-inspector (SI) of Durgapur Model Police Station, confirmed the incident.

The actual reason behind the death would be known after getting the autopsy report and legal action would be taken in this regard, the SI added.




