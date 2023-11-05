National Constitution Day observed in districts

The National Constitution Day was observed on Saturday across the country in a befitting manner.The Constitution of the People's Republic of Bangladesh was adopted by the Constituent Assembly of Bangladesh on November 4, 1972 and came into effect on December 16 in the same year.This year's theme of the Day is - "Bangabandhur Vabona, Songvidhaner Bornona."To mark the Day, different programmes were organized in districts including Bogura and Kishoreganj.BOGURA: On this occasion, the district administration organized different programmes in the town.A discussion meeting was held in the auditorium of the Zilla Parishad in the town at around 12:30 pm.Bogura DC Md Saiful Islam attended meeting as the chief guest.Zilla Parishad Chairman Dr Moqbul Hossain, Additional DC (ADC) Md Al Maruf, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Feroza Parvin, District Juba League General Secretary (GS) Aminul Islam Dablu and Journalist Freedom Fighter (FF) Akhteruzzaman, among others, were also present at the programme.KISHOREGANJ: In this connection, the district administration arranged a discussion meeting in the conference room of the Collectorate Office in the town.Kishoreganj DC Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad presided over the meeting.District Civil Surgeon Dr Saiful Islam, ADC (Education & ICT) Farzana Khanam, Additional District Magistrate Kazi Mohua Momtaz, Executive Engineer of Roads and Highways Department Hritish Barua, FF Professor Abul Kasham, District Kriskak League GS Anwar Hossain Bacchu, and CAB President Alam Sarowar Tito, among others, also spoke on the occasion.