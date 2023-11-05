Video
Home Countryside

Six nabbed with drugs in C’nawabganj, Thakurgaon

Published : Sunday, 5 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Our Correspondents

Six people were arrested along with drugs in separate drives in two districts- Chapainawabganj and Thakurgaon, recently.

CHAPAINAWABGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in two separate drives, arrested four people along with 2,190 litres of liquor from Sadar Upazila in the district recently.

The arrested are: Shree Rabon, 40, a resident of Azira Boiltha Village, Md Mokhlesur Rahman, 52, of Namosankarbati Dihipara, Md Dulal, 30, of Hossaindanga, and Md Mesbaul Babu, 25, of Bidirpur Village.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of RAB-5 from Chapainawabganj Camp conducted the drives at Azira Boiltha Village under Jhilim Union of the upazila and arrested them along with the drugs.

THAKURGAON: Police arrested two alleged drug peddlers along with 10,000 yaba tablets from Pirganj Upazila recently.

The arrested are: Imam Hossain, 50, a resident of the upazila, and Nizam Uddin, 40, of Kurigram.

Superintendent of Police (SP) in Thakurgaon Uttam Prasad Pathak said acting on a tip-off, a team of police led by Nabiul Islam, a sub-inspector of the District DB police, conducted a drive in Joy Bangla Mor area of the upazila and arrested the duo along with the drugs.

After filling of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Pirganj PS, the arrested were handed over to police, the SP added.




