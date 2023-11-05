Road work not completed in five years at Bauphal

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI, Nov 4: The construction work of the Amirabad-Chandrapara-Maddya Madanpur road in Bauphal Upazila of the district was not completed in the last five years.The road being built at about Tk 5 crore under the Patuakhali-Barguna Road Development Project was scheduled to be finished in 21 months.Lack of overseeing by Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) and negligence by the contractor were blamed for the delay.According to local sources, 10 thousand people of at least 10 villages are facing acute communication sufferings on the under-construction road.When asked about the delay in finishing the road a satisfactory answer was not found from the project director (PD) and officials of the LGED and others at the district and upazila level. They tried to avoid it.Executive Engineer (EE) said, the project PD will take measures while the PD said, EE will take the measure.In 2017-18 financial year, the LGED invited tender for constructing a 4.290 kilometre road ranging from Amirabad Bazar at Kanakdia Union in the upazila to Chandrapara Chourasta via Madanpura Bazar.Later on, a construction agreement was signed with Patuakhali's contracting firm Palli Store at a total of Tk 4 crore 93 lakh 30 thousand and 696.According to the agreement, the construction work began on September 26 in 2018. It was scheduled to be completed on July 28 in 2020.The construction time was extended for more than one time. Despite that the contractor could not finish it.During a recent visit, it was learnt, Palli Store sold the work order to Madanpura Union Chairman Golam Mostafa and businessman Sabur Khan. They have done about 60 per cent of the work.Later on, a transaction related complication was created between Palli Store and them. With this, the running work got hang up. Piling, link roads, and carpeting remained incomplete.A local Abdur Rob Gazi said, local people are used to the road for communicating with Kanakdia and Surjamoni unions and the upazila town.Besides locals, school-college-madrasa students are also suffering on the road, having brick chips lying scattered here and there.When asked about the reason behind the work closure, Madanpura Union Chairman Golam Mostafa said, Palli Store drew Tk 2 crore out of the allocated money. Centring this amount of money, the complication was created, and he stopped the running work.Proprietor of Palli Store Md Badal said, there is no complication; the work was suspended for the rainy season.He further said, the work will be resumed within few days.LGED EE Mohammad Latif Hossain said, it is the matter of the project PD.PD Ismat Kibria said, EE will take the measures; it's his work; he is all in all.Bauphal Upazila LGED Engineer Md Sultan Hossain said, the work suspension has been informed to the authorities concerned. They authorities will take measures, he added.