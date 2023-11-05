Nepal rushes aid and rescue operations after quake kills at least 157

KATHMANDU, Nov 4: The death toll of a strong earthquake that shook Nepal's northwest has risen to 157, the National Emergency Operation Center announced Saturday.Most of those killed were crushed by debris when their houses - usually made by stacking rocks and logs - crumbled under the force of the tremblor midnight Friday, local media reported.While rescuers were scrambling to rush much-needed aid to the affected area, operations were hampered by the fact that many of the mountainous villages could only be reached by foot.Roads were also blocked by landslides triggered by the earthquake. Soldiers could be seen trying to clear the blocked roads.The government is trying to get as much aid to the affected areas, deputy prime minister, Narayan Kaji Shrestha, said on Saturday. Tents, food and medicine were flown in as thousands became homeless overnight.Besides aid, rescuers are focusing on finding survivors, officials said."The priority is to find the survivors and take them to hospital," said regional police chief, Bhim Dhakal.Local television aired footage of troops recovering bodies while others helped dig out and carry the injured.The United States Geological Survey said the earthquake had a preliminary magnitude of 5.6 and occurred at a depth of 11 miles. Nepal's National Earthquake Monitoring & Research Center said its epicenter was at Jajarkot, which is about 400 kilometers (250 miles) northeast of the Nepalese capital, Kathmandu.In Jajarkot district, a mostly agricultural area, at least 105 people were confirmed dead and 52 in the neighboring Rukum district, officials said. Another 184 were injured.Security officials worked with villagers all through the night in the darkness to pull the dead and injured from fallen houses. �AP