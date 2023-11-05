Video
Israel, Lebanon's Hezbollah engage in cross-border clashes

Published : Sunday, 5 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

JERUSALEM, Nov 4: The Israeli military and powerful Lebanese movement Hezbollah engaged in cross-border clashes on Saturday, with both claiming to have hit each other's positions along the frontier.

The latest skirmishes came a day after Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah warned that the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip could turn into a regional conflict if Israel pushed on with its offensive in the Palestinian territory.

On Saturday, the Israeli military said it had struck "two terrorist cells" and a Hezbollah post after an attempted attack from Lebanon.

"In response to two terrorist cells attempting to fire from Lebanon toward Israeli territory, the IDF (military) struck the cells and a Hezbollah observation post," a military statement said.

It said it had also responded to mortar fire from Lebanon into northern Israel, where no casualties were reported.

Hezbollah said it had simultaneously attacked five Israeli positions along the border.

Hours later it announced a new attack on the Al-Abbad Israeli position without specifying what kind of weapon was used.

Israel's military said in a new statement that its fighter jets struck "terror targets" of Hezbollah, accompanied by tank and artillery fire.

"The Hezbollah targets struck include terror infrastructure, rocket storage sites and military compounds," it said.

The Lebanon-Israel border has seen regular cross-border shelling over the past month, with firing between the Israeli military on one side and the powerful Hezbollah and its allies on the other.    �AFP




