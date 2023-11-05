Blinken to visit Turkey after Israel, Jordan

AMMAN, Nov 4: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Turkey for two days from Sunday as part of a Middle East tour amid the Hamas-Israel war, the State Department said.Blinken was meeting with Arab counterparts in the Jordanian capital Amman on Saturday after visiting Israel the day before.But he left Israel empty-handed on Friday after urging its leaders to do more to protect civilians in the Gaza Strip during Israel's war to destroy Hamas.The nearly month-long war erupted when militants from the Islamist group launched bloody raids across the border into Israel on October 7.Israeli officials say Hamas militants killed about 1,400 people, mainly civilians, and took more than 240 hostages, including Israelis, foreigners and dual nationals. �AFP