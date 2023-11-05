Video
No power in world can dare threaten India: Rajnath Singh

Published : Sunday, 5 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93

BHOPAL, Nov 4: Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said if someone tries to carry out any nefarious act, India can eliminate them on this side of the border, and if necessary, on the other side as well.

Singh was addressing a rally while campaigning for BJP candidate Lal Singh Arya at Khaneta village under the Gohad assembly seat in Bhind district.

"India's pride is soaring all over the world. During the Congress rule, people abroad would say India is a weak country. The world did not take our words very seriously," the minister said.

The situation has changed now, and if India says something on international forums, the world listens with open ears, he said.
"Now, your India is not a weak country. No power in the world can dare threaten India," he said.

"If someone tries to carry out any nefarious act, India can eliminate them on this side of the border, and if necessary, it can strike them on the other side of the border as well," Singh said.

He further said one person from every five families in Bhind district is in the Army, and he wanted to greet such families.    �PTI




