Vinicius 'used to' racism in Spain: Madrid coach Ancelotti

Sunday, 5 November, 2023, 1:33 AM
Published : Sunday, 5 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90

MADRID, NOV 4: Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior has become "unfortunately used to" racism in Spain, his coach Carlo Ancelotti said Saturday.

The Brazilian has been repeatedly racially abused over the past two seasons, with Barcelona and La Liga investigating further alleged abuse in Madrid's Clasico win last weekend.

Valencia-based newspaper Super Deporte also ran another front cover this week attacking the forward, saying they were "fed up of Pinochius" -- linking Vinicius with fictional character Pinocchio, whose nose grows with every lie he tells.

Vinicius complained of racist abuse at Valencia's Mestalla stadium in May, earning worldwide support after he faced off with a supporter he said had abused him in the stands.

The 23-year-old testified before a Spanish court on October 5 by videoconference as part of an investigation into the alleged abuse in Valencia.

"He's good. I think that he is unfortunately used to this," Ancelotti told a news conference ahead of Madrid's clash with Rayo Vallecano on Sunday at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"He is focused on the game and focused on his work. I don't have to say anything to him in that regard."

Vinicius has struggled to hit his best form this season, along with his Brazilian compatriot Rodrygo Goes, but new arrival Jude Bellingham has hit 10 league goals to propel Madrid to the top of the table.

Ancelotti backed Vinicius and Rodrygo, who both signed new contracts with Real Madrid this week to 2027 and 2028 respectively, to find their shooting boots sooner rather than later.

"Rodrygo and Vinicius will score more goals through the season, that is obvious," said Ancelotti.

"They will score more than Bellingham and Joselu, about that we have no doubt.

"The important thing is that when they aren't, Bellingham and Joselu are there, who have done very well in this first part of the season. But Rodrygo and Vinicius will get back to scoring with no problems, we're not in a hurry."

Bellingham netted both of Madrid's goals in their 2-1 Clasico triumph and has taken the Spanish capital by storm.

"For now, he has shown no defects," added Ancelotti.

"He does not have to improve, at this level the important thing is consistency, above all with a talent like him.

"What makes the difference in big players is the consistency that they have to have in matches, and for now he's had it."    �AFP




