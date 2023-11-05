Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 5 November, 2023, 1:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Dembele shines as PSG climb top of Ligue 1

Published : Sunday, 5 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97

Dembele shines as PSG climb top of Ligue 1

Dembele shines as PSG climb top of Ligue 1

PARIS, NOV 4: Paris Saint-Germain beat Montpellier 3-0 to climb provisionally top of France's Ligue 1 on Friday, with Ousmane Dembele providing much of the ammunition.

Luis Enrique's new-look PSG seem to be clicking into gear with Lee Kang-in, Warren Zaire-Emery and Vitinha bagging the goals in a dominant win.

Reigning champions PSG moved two points clear of Nice at the top.

"What I see is positive, the objective is to continue to be effective in each match and improve," said coach Luis Enrique.

"I undoubtedly saw at the Parc des Princes this evening one of the most beautiful PSG performances (since the start of the season)."

Lee's left-foot shot into the top corner on 10 minutes opened the tally and sparked joy after Kylian Mbappe set him up with a clever dummy.

"He is very likeable for any supporter," Luis Enrique said of South Korean international Lee.

"He is young, makes an effort in attack and defence, makes very good decisions and is hungry to play."

Mbappe was largely kept quiet by some robust defending ahead of PSG's visit to AC Milan in the Champions League in midweek.

Just before the hour mark, Zaire-Emery made it 2-0 after a back-heel from Dembele left the 17-year-old in space on the edge of the six-yard box for a nerveless finish.

Substitute Vitinha scored with almost his first touch, slamming home from the edge of the area as goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte dived the right way marginally too late.

Dembele himself came close on 26 minutes and Mbappe, who scored his 250th and 251st goals for the club last week, was wasteful from an ensuing corner.

Mbappe nodded one in late on but walked away laughing sheepishly because he was so far offside.

Having started their European campaign with a 2-0 home win against Borussia Dortmund, PSG lost at Newcastle but top Group F with six points ahead of their trip to Milan in the Champions League after beating the Italians last week.

On Saturday all eyes will be on Marseille's match against Lille, a week after the Lyon bus was pelted with heavy objects by OM fans, one of which left Lyon coach Fabio Grosso with a serious facial injury that caused the game to be called off.

Nice can climb back on top of the league when they host Rennes Sunday with third-placed Monaco hosting Brest the same evening.    �AFP




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Tonali's gambling a 'massive shock' to Newcastle
Djokovic beats Rune to reach ninth Paris Masters semi-final
Vinicius 'used to' racism in Spain: Madrid coach Ancelotti
Rashford night out after derby defeat unacceptable for Ten Hag
Impressive Las Palmas stun La Liga lead-chasing Atletico
Dembele shines as PSG climb top of Ligue 1
'Sack them all': Outcry in Sri Lanka after WC humiliation
Australia reach 286 against England


Latest News
Two-day non-stop blockade begins today
By-polls to Brahmanbaria-2, Laxmipur-3 constituencies to be held Sunday
BNP leader Emran Saleh Prince arrested
Awami League will surely win next election: PM
17 parties including BNP stay away from EC's dialogue
Discourse on 'Role of Economics in Human Lives' held in Dhaka
Now bus set on fire in Gulistan
Australia knock England out with 33-run victory
BNP leaders go into hiding after threatening to topple govt: Quader
One killed, 15 injured as bus, truck collide in Madaripur
Most Read News
PM opens metro rail's Agargaon-Motijheel section
Four buses set on fire in Dhaka ahead of opposition's 48-hr blockade
Make marginalised people aware of our legal aid programmes
EC's meeting with president deferred to Nov 9
119 killed, over 100 injured in Nepal earthquake: police
Son kills mother for drug money
Israel strikes ambulance in Gaza City, many reported killed
Pregnant woman, daughter killed in Ctg road crash
Couple among 5 family members burnt in N'ganj gas cylinder blast
EC starts day-long discussion with political parties
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft