Australia reach 286 against England

AHMEDABAD, NOV 4: England bowlers led by Chris Woakes struck regular blows but Australia reached a competitive 286 all out in a key World Cup clash between the Ashes rivals.Marnus Labuschagne top-scored with 71 after Australia were invited to bat first at the world's biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.Woakes returned figures of 4-54 and was supported by fellow quick Mark Wood and leg-spinner Adil Rashid two each as Australia, who stand third in the 10-team table, look to boost their chances of a semi-final berth.England are all but out of the race for the semi-final with five losses in six matches and another defeat will officially end their campaign.The 2019 champions could be eliminated from the World Cup even before their game ends if New Zealand beat Pakistan in an ongoing clash in Bengaluru.A win, however, will be a boost to their hopes of qualifying for the 2025 Champions Trophy with the top seven teams from this World Cup gaining entry into the tournament where hosts Pakistan will have automatic qualification.Woakes struck early to remove the openers before Steve Smith and Labuschagne put on 75 runs to steady the innings but Rashid broke through.Rashid dismissed Smith for 44 and then had Josh Inglis (three) caught at backward point after the batsman attempted a reverse sweep.Labuschagne reached his 50 and put on a partnership of 61 with Cameron Green, who made 47, before falling to Mark Wood. He made 71.Green and Marcus Stoinis, the two players coming into the team in place of Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh, put on 45 for the sixth wicket.Left-arm quick David Willey denied Green his fifty and Stoinis, after a six and a four, fell to spinner Liam Livingstone on 35.Number 10 Adam Zampa played a crucial cameo of 29 off 19 balls to add useful runs at the backend before Woakes wrapped up the innings in 49.3 overs.Earlier Woakes sent back previous-match centurion Travis Head, caught for 11 after the batsman edged an angled delivery to Joe Root at slip.David Warner attempted to hit back with a four and a straight six off Woakes before the bowler had his revenge when the left-hander mishit a slower off-cutter and was caught. �AFP