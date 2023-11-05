Video
Youth Women's Handball Team flies for Uzbekistan today

Published : Sunday, 5 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82

Bangladesh Youth Women's National Handball Team is leaving Dhaka in the afternoon for the Uzbekistan capital to take part in the women's youth tournaments of the IHF Trophy Asia to be staged at Tashkent in Uzbekistan from 6 to 11 November.

The event serves as qualification event for the Intercontinental Phase of the IHF Women's Trophy. Consequently, the Intercontinental winners will get chance to the IHF Women's Trophy.

Bangladesh was qualified to play the Uzbekistan event after becoming the champion of the Bangabandhu IHF Challenge Trophy Women's (Youth & Junior) 2023 where the host outplayed the Maldives, Nepal, and India.    photo: BHF




